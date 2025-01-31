News 9

PPP accuses judges of bias

입력 2025.01.31 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party has been raising allegations of political bias against some constitutional judges, intensifying the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties.

In particular, they are questioning the past social media activities of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, who has clarified that the allegations of him having written derogatory posts about the UN forces are not true.

Kim Min-hyuk reports.

[Report]

"The political and judicial cartel of the Democratic Party and the Our Law Research Society."

The People Power Party has raised suspicions of collusion between the Democratic Party and some constitutional judges.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party has placed judges from the Our Law Research Society in key judicial positions, and they have reciprocated with left-leaning rulings, advancing into the legislature through Democratic Party nominations."]

They have repeatedly urged Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae and judges Jeong Gye-seon and Lee Mi-son, all from a progressive law research society to step back from the impeachment trial due to the growing controversy over their impartiality.

The Democratic Party has responded, calling it "blatant interference with the Constitutional Court."

They criticized it as "nitpicking to deny the Constitutional Court's decisions" and accused the party of trying to undermine the rule of law.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It seems that the level of the ruling party has dropped excessively since the martial law insurrection. I don't know if they are anticipating the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol and laying the groundwork for defiance..."]

The Rebuilding Korea Party also criticized the People Power Party for digging through past social media posts and interpreting them at their convenience.

Amidst this, Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, who recently closed his social media account due to various controversies including rumors of his closeness to DP leader Lee Jae-myung, clarified the allegations regarding the "derogatory post about the UN forces."

In a post written after visiting the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan in 2010, the expression "those who seek unification through the methods of war" was interpreted as derogatory towards the UN forces, but Moon clarified that he was referring to North Korea, stating, "It means condemning their invasion under the pretext of unification."

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP accuses judges of bias
    • 입력 2025-01-31 00:11:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party has been raising allegations of political bias against some constitutional judges, intensifying the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties.

In particular, they are questioning the past social media activities of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, who has clarified that the allegations of him having written derogatory posts about the UN forces are not true.

Kim Min-hyuk reports.

[Report]

"The political and judicial cartel of the Democratic Party and the Our Law Research Society."

The People Power Party has raised suspicions of collusion between the Democratic Party and some constitutional judges.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party has placed judges from the Our Law Research Society in key judicial positions, and they have reciprocated with left-leaning rulings, advancing into the legislature through Democratic Party nominations."]

They have repeatedly urged Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae and judges Jeong Gye-seon and Lee Mi-son, all from a progressive law research society to step back from the impeachment trial due to the growing controversy over their impartiality.

The Democratic Party has responded, calling it "blatant interference with the Constitutional Court."

They criticized it as "nitpicking to deny the Constitutional Court's decisions" and accused the party of trying to undermine the rule of law.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It seems that the level of the ruling party has dropped excessively since the martial law insurrection. I don't know if they are anticipating the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol and laying the groundwork for defiance..."]

The Rebuilding Korea Party also criticized the People Power Party for digging through past social media posts and interpreting them at their convenience.

Amidst this, Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, who recently closed his social media account due to various controversies including rumors of his closeness to DP leader Lee Jae-myung, clarified the allegations regarding the "derogatory post about the UN forces."

In a post written after visiting the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan in 2010, the expression "those who seek unification through the methods of war" was interpreted as derogatory towards the UN forces, but Moon clarified that he was referring to North Korea, stating, "It means condemning their invasion under the pretext of unification."

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 국정원장, 경찰에 “‘한동훈·이재명 잡으러<br>다닐 것 같습니다’ 홍장원 말 들었다” 진술

[단독] 국정원장, 경찰에 “‘한동훈·이재명 잡으러다닐 것 같습니다’ 홍장원 말 들었다” 진술
한 달 전에도 보조배터리서 불<br>…미연결 상태서도 발화 가능?

한 달 전에도 보조배터리서 불…미연결 상태서도 발화 가능?
“미국 여객기 사고 생존자 없는 듯…시신 30구 넘게 수습”

“미국 여객기 사고 생존자 없는 듯…시신 30구 넘게 수습”
故 오요안나 유족 “MBC 사과해야”…정치권도 비판

故 오요안나 유족 “MBC 사과해야”…정치권도 비판
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.