PPP accuses judges of bias

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has been raising allegations of political bias against some constitutional judges, intensifying the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties.



In particular, they are questioning the past social media activities of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, who has clarified that the allegations of him having written derogatory posts about the UN forces are not true.



Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



"The political and judicial cartel of the Democratic Party and the Our Law Research Society."



The People Power Party has raised suspicions of collusion between the Democratic Party and some constitutional judges.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party has placed judges from the Our Law Research Society in key judicial positions, and they have reciprocated with left-leaning rulings, advancing into the legislature through Democratic Party nominations."]



They have repeatedly urged Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae and judges Jeong Gye-seon and Lee Mi-son, all from a progressive law research society to step back from the impeachment trial due to the growing controversy over their impartiality.



The Democratic Party has responded, calling it "blatant interference with the Constitutional Court."



They criticized it as "nitpicking to deny the Constitutional Court's decisions" and accused the party of trying to undermine the rule of law.



[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It seems that the level of the ruling party has dropped excessively since the martial law insurrection. I don't know if they are anticipating the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol and laying the groundwork for defiance..."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party also criticized the People Power Party for digging through past social media posts and interpreting them at their convenience.



Amidst this, Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, who recently closed his social media account due to various controversies including rumors of his closeness to DP leader Lee Jae-myung, clarified the allegations regarding the "derogatory post about the UN forces."



In a post written after visiting the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan in 2010, the expression "those who seek unification through the methods of war" was interpreted as derogatory towards the UN forces, but Moon clarified that he was referring to North Korea, stating, "It means condemning their invasion under the pretext of unification."



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!