News 9

Starlink to launch in S. Korea

[Anchor]

Elon Musk's satellite communication service, Starlink, is set to launch in South Korea in the first half of this year.

It is expected to be useful in disaster situations when ground communication networks are cut off, as well as for ships and passenger planes that have difficulty accessing the internet.

Kang Na-ru reports.

[Report]

Russia attacked Ukraine's ground communication networks immediately after the invasion.

The intention was to destabilize the internet to increase the anxiety of Ukrainians, and this is when Starlink emerged.

Thanks to the characteristics of Starlink satellites, which are densely deployed at low altitudes, information can be exchanged even in disaster situations.

[Mykhailo Fedorov/Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister: "We needed a satellite communication system because it is the most efficient."]

For similar reasons, when undersea cables are damaged, Starlink satellite service can be one of several alternatives.

[Kang Chung-gu/SatCom Forum Chairman: "In the event of war or disaster situations where ground networks are cut off, the only alternative we have is satellite."]

Beyond disaster situations, the utilization of Starlink service is expected to increase significantly.

If Starlink service is introduced in South Korea, the shipping industry will face immediate changes.

Seafarers, who must stay at sea for months once they set sail, will be able to use high-speed internet.

The shipping association will first introduce Starlink to 300 essential national vessels.

[Noh Hyun-woo/Manager of the Korea Shipping Association: "Isolation from society has been the biggest weakness for seafarers. (With Starlink) they can have video calls with their families, enjoy closer relationships, and use social media..."]

Additionally, wireless internet will be available on passenger planes, where internet access was previously impossible, raising expectations in the aviation industry.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

