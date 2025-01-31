News 9

Choi mulls special prosecutor bill

입력 2025.01.31 (00:11)

[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok is contemplating whether to request a reconsideration of the special prosecution bill related to insurrection charges for the second time, and he is expected to make a final decision at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow (1.31).

The ruling and opposition parties are at odds, each demanding 'request for reconsideration' and 'promulgation of the special prosecutor law'.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the National Assembly after the first special prosecutor bill related to insurrection was repealed.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "I ask that both the ruling and opposition parties prepare a special prosecutor law without unconstitutional elements together."]

However, four days later, the second special prosecutor bill also passed the National Assembly led by the opposition party.

This Sunday is the deadline for the reconsideration request, and Acting President Choi is expected to decide whether to request reconsideration at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting.

There are many forecasts within and outside the government that the possibility of exercising the right to request reconsideration is high, as President Yoon has already been indicted, and the bipartisan agreement that Acting President Choi emphasized has not been achieved.

It is reported that Acting President Choi has been listening to opinions from various sectors even during the Lunar New Year holiday, contemplating the issue.

The ruling and opposition parties have each demanded 'request for reconsideration' and 'promulgation of the special prosecutor law', citing public sentiment during the Lunar New Year holiday.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "Due to the significant change in circumstances with the president's arrest and indictment, a special prosecutor is no longer necessary."]

[Kim Min-seok/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "There is no legal dispute, and the content reflects the demands of the People Power Party significantly."]

Acting President Choi has another task to resolve.

That is the issue of appointing Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, as the Constitutional Court is scheduled to decide on the constitutionality of the suspension of Ma's appointment on the 3rd of next month.

A government official stated that substantive discussions will occur only after the Constitutional Court's decision is made.

However, within the ruling party and among others, it is viewed that even if the Constitutional Court rules the suspension unconstitutional, Acting President Choi is not immediately obligated to make the appointment.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

