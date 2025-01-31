Heungkuk Life avenges Jung Kwan Jang

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional volleyball, Heungkuk Life has halted Jung Kwan Jang's impressive 14-game winning streak.



Kim Yeon-koung and Fitzi combined for 40 points, effectively neutralizing the opposing ace Mega.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Fitzi's powerful attack hits the hands of Jung Kwan Jang's blocker and goes out...



Kim Yeon-koung manages to handle a difficult toss, taking the early lead.



[Lee Jae-hoo/KBS caster: "The problem solver! The problem solver was Kim Yeon-koung!"]



However, when Mega's attacks were on fire, Heungkuk Life had no answer.



Even coach Abbondanza requested a timeout to focus on containing Mega.



[Abbondanza/Heungkuk Life coach: "Mega! Mega!"]



The fierce battle in the fifth set tilted in favor of Heungkuk Life as Jung Kwan Jang's foreign duo was blocked.



Kim Su-ji's targeted serve towards Bukilić hit its mark, and Jeong Yun-ju perfectly timed a block against Mega's attack.



Then, Kim Yeon-koung's reception of Mega's powerful spike led to a score, allowing Heungkuk Life to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory and solidify their top position.



[Fitzi/Heungkuk Life: "So up and down but we came through in the end so it was really good, really good. Happy New Year!"]



Last month, Heungkuk Life had their 15-game winning streak halted by Jung Kwan Jang, but with this victory, they successfully avenged and ended Jung Kwan Jang's 14-game winning streak challenge.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



