News 9

Heungkuk Life avenges Jung Kwan Jang

입력 2025.01.31 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In professional volleyball, Heungkuk Life has halted Jung Kwan Jang's impressive 14-game winning streak.

Kim Yeon-koung and Fitzi combined for 40 points, effectively neutralizing the opposing ace Mega.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Fitzi's powerful attack hits the hands of Jung Kwan Jang's blocker and goes out...

Kim Yeon-koung manages to handle a difficult toss, taking the early lead.

[Lee Jae-hoo/KBS caster: "The problem solver! The problem solver was Kim Yeon-koung!"]

However, when Mega's attacks were on fire, Heungkuk Life had no answer.

Even coach Abbondanza requested a timeout to focus on containing Mega.

[Abbondanza/Heungkuk Life coach: "Mega! Mega!"]

The fierce battle in the fifth set tilted in favor of Heungkuk Life as Jung Kwan Jang's foreign duo was blocked.

Kim Su-ji's targeted serve towards Bukilić hit its mark, and Jeong Yun-ju perfectly timed a block against Mega's attack.

Then, Kim Yeon-koung's reception of Mega's powerful spike led to a score, allowing Heungkuk Life to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory and solidify their top position.

[Fitzi/Heungkuk Life: "So up and down but we came through in the end so it was really good, really good. Happy New Year!"]

Last month, Heungkuk Life had their 15-game winning streak halted by Jung Kwan Jang, but with this victory, they successfully avenged and ended Jung Kwan Jang's 14-game winning streak challenge.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heungkuk Life avenges Jung Kwan Jang
    • 입력 2025-01-31 00:11:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

In professional volleyball, Heungkuk Life has halted Jung Kwan Jang's impressive 14-game winning streak.

Kim Yeon-koung and Fitzi combined for 40 points, effectively neutralizing the opposing ace Mega.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Fitzi's powerful attack hits the hands of Jung Kwan Jang's blocker and goes out...

Kim Yeon-koung manages to handle a difficult toss, taking the early lead.

[Lee Jae-hoo/KBS caster: "The problem solver! The problem solver was Kim Yeon-koung!"]

However, when Mega's attacks were on fire, Heungkuk Life had no answer.

Even coach Abbondanza requested a timeout to focus on containing Mega.

[Abbondanza/Heungkuk Life coach: "Mega! Mega!"]

The fierce battle in the fifth set tilted in favor of Heungkuk Life as Jung Kwan Jang's foreign duo was blocked.

Kim Su-ji's targeted serve towards Bukilić hit its mark, and Jeong Yun-ju perfectly timed a block against Mega's attack.

Then, Kim Yeon-koung's reception of Mega's powerful spike led to a score, allowing Heungkuk Life to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory and solidify their top position.

[Fitzi/Heungkuk Life: "So up and down but we came through in the end so it was really good, really good. Happy New Year!"]

Last month, Heungkuk Life had their 15-game winning streak halted by Jung Kwan Jang, but with this victory, they successfully avenged and ended Jung Kwan Jang's 14-game winning streak challenge.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 국정원장, 경찰에 “‘한동훈·이재명 잡으러<br>다닐 것 같습니다’ 홍장원 말 들었다” 진술

[단독] 국정원장, 경찰에 “‘한동훈·이재명 잡으러다닐 것 같습니다’ 홍장원 말 들었다” 진술
한 달 전에도 보조배터리서 불<br>…미연결 상태서도 발화 가능?

한 달 전에도 보조배터리서 불…미연결 상태서도 발화 가능?
“미국 여객기 사고 생존자 없는 듯…시신 30구 넘게 수습”

“미국 여객기 사고 생존자 없는 듯…시신 30구 넘게 수습”
故 오요안나 유족 “MBC 사과해야”…정치권도 비판

故 오요안나 유족 “MBC 사과해야”…정치권도 비판
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.