Heungkuk Life avenges Jung Kwan Jang
In professional volleyball, Heungkuk Life has halted Jung Kwan Jang's impressive 14-game winning streak.
Kim Yeon-koung and Fitzi combined for 40 points, effectively neutralizing the opposing ace Mega.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.
[Report]
Fitzi's powerful attack hits the hands of Jung Kwan Jang's blocker and goes out...
Kim Yeon-koung manages to handle a difficult toss, taking the early lead.
[Lee Jae-hoo/KBS caster: "The problem solver! The problem solver was Kim Yeon-koung!"]
However, when Mega's attacks were on fire, Heungkuk Life had no answer.
Even coach Abbondanza requested a timeout to focus on containing Mega.
[Abbondanza/Heungkuk Life coach: "Mega! Mega!"]
The fierce battle in the fifth set tilted in favor of Heungkuk Life as Jung Kwan Jang's foreign duo was blocked.
Kim Su-ji's targeted serve towards Bukilić hit its mark, and Jeong Yun-ju perfectly timed a block against Mega's attack.
Then, Kim Yeon-koung's reception of Mega's powerful spike led to a score, allowing Heungkuk Life to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory and solidify their top position.
[Fitzi/Heungkuk Life: "So up and down but we came through in the end so it was really good, really good. Happy New Year!"]
Last month, Heungkuk Life had their 15-game winning streak halted by Jung Kwan Jang, but with this victory, they successfully avenged and ended Jung Kwan Jang's 14-game winning streak challenge.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
