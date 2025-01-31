News 9

Lee visits former President Moon

[Anchor]

Today (1.30), on the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung visited Yangsan, Gyeongnam, to meet former President Moon Jae-in.

The main topic of their conversation was unity and inclusiveness.

However, the factional struggles within the Democratic Party are not subsiding.

Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

[“Welcome. (How have you been, Mr. President?) Good. Happy New Year.”]

It has been four months since the last meeting between Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and former President Moon Jae-in during the Chuseok holiday.

The main topic of their one-and-a-half-hour conversation was unity and inclusiveness.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: “In the current situation where the political environment is extremely polarized, taking steps towards unity and inclusiveness seems very important for the Democratic Party's future. Leader Lee Jae-myung also strongly agrees with this.”]

The need for a supplementary budget was also discussed.

When former President Moon mentioned the necessity of a supplementary budget for small business owners and the underprivileged, it was reported that Leader Lee expressed his willingness to discuss without insisting on the Democratic Party's proposal.

Now, attention is focused on whether the internal conflict surrounding the so-called 'Lee Jae-myung's unipolar system' will be resolved.

Just yesterday (1.29), former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo directly criticized Leader Lee, stating that he should apologize to those who left the party in disgrace.

In response, pro-Lee lawmakers countered, saying, “Lawmakers not aligned with the pro-Lee Jae-myung faction were not active in the presidential election,” and “What benefit do you hope to gain by suddenly targeting the party leader?”

The People Power Party criticized them as the ones who drove Korean society into conflict and division through 'cleansing of past evils' and 'legislative dictatorship.'

[Kim Ki-heung/People Power Party Spokesperson: “We ask for an apology to the public for causing extreme division, conflict, and a split among the people.”]

During today's meeting, there was no specific mention regarding the demand for an apology from former Governor Kim.

However, it is reported that former President Moon conveyed to Leader Lee the importance of effectively utilizing figures like former Governor Kim.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

