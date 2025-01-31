Kim, Lee, Hwang aim for UCL playoffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korean football stars Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in, and Hwang In-beom are aiming for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League playoffs.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.



[Report]



Kim Min-jae missed a scoring opportunity in the 30th minute of the first half when he failed to connect properly with the ball during a corner kick.



As Bratislava responded with a packed defense, Kim Min-jae showcased his attacking instincts with a powerful long-range shot.



Bayern Munich secured a 3-1 victory with consecutive headers from Müller and Kane, moving up to 12th place and continuing their challenge for the Round of 16 through the playoffs.



Paris Saint-Germain's Dembélé, who started in place of Lee Kang-in, delivered a stunning performance with a hat-trick.



Paris Saint-Germain, with Lee Kang-in contributing as a substitute, achieved a resounding 4-1 victory and advanced to the playoffs.



Feyenoord, with Hwang In-beom returning from injury, suffered a crushing 6-1 defeat, conceding three own goals.



Feyenoord, which had hoped for a direct entry into the Round of 16, had to settle for a spot in the playoffs.



Seol Young-woo of Crvena Zvezda, already eliminated, recorded his third assist in the Champions League.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



