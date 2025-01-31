News 9

Kim Ha-seong signs with Tampa Bay

입력 2025.01.31 (01:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Ha-seong, who declared free agency in Major League Baseball and sought a new team, has joined the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yang Min-hyeok, who did not play a single game at Tottenham Hotspur, has been loaned to Queens Park Rangers.

Reporter Park Joo-mi has the story.

[Report]

'Awesome Kim' Kim Ha-seong has finally found a new destination.

Local media, including MLB.com, reported that Kim Ha-seong has agreed to a two-year contract worth $29 million with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Although it seemed difficult to secure an opening day contract due to shoulder surgery that would allow him to return only in May, the decision to join Tampa Bay was made under favorable conditions, including an opt-out clause that allows him to leave before the contract period ends.

With only the medical test remaining, Kim Ha-seong is expected to secure a starting position as the highest-paid player on the team.

[MLB Tonight: "But Ha-seong Kim being inserted into that lineup, it creates more depth for that team and I think it make them a little tougher to deal with."]

Another Korean player who has gone overseas, Yang Min-hyeok, is also starting anew with a new team.

After joining Tottenham, his debut has been delayed until now.

In a situation where change is needed, he has decided to move on loan to Queens Park Rangers, the team where Park Ji-sung played.

[Yang Min-hyeok/QPR: "This team is where my senior Park Ji-sung played, and I came here to gain more playing opportunities and experience."]

Yang Min-hyeok stated that his goal is for the team to be promoted to the top division and expressed his determination to quickly adapt to the English stage through ample playing time.

This is KBS News, Park Joo-mi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Ha-seong signs with Tampa Bay
    • 입력 2025-01-31 01:06:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Ha-seong, who declared free agency in Major League Baseball and sought a new team, has joined the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yang Min-hyeok, who did not play a single game at Tottenham Hotspur, has been loaned to Queens Park Rangers.

Reporter Park Joo-mi has the story.

[Report]

'Awesome Kim' Kim Ha-seong has finally found a new destination.

Local media, including MLB.com, reported that Kim Ha-seong has agreed to a two-year contract worth $29 million with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Although it seemed difficult to secure an opening day contract due to shoulder surgery that would allow him to return only in May, the decision to join Tampa Bay was made under favorable conditions, including an opt-out clause that allows him to leave before the contract period ends.

With only the medical test remaining, Kim Ha-seong is expected to secure a starting position as the highest-paid player on the team.

[MLB Tonight: "But Ha-seong Kim being inserted into that lineup, it creates more depth for that team and I think it make them a little tougher to deal with."]

Another Korean player who has gone overseas, Yang Min-hyeok, is also starting anew with a new team.

After joining Tottenham, his debut has been delayed until now.

In a situation where change is needed, he has decided to move on loan to Queens Park Rangers, the team where Park Ji-sung played.

[Yang Min-hyeok/QPR: "This team is where my senior Park Ji-sung played, and I came here to gain more playing opportunities and experience."]

Yang Min-hyeok stated that his goal is for the team to be promoted to the top division and expressed his determination to quickly adapt to the English stage through ample playing time.

This is KBS News, Park Joo-mi.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 국정원장, 경찰에 “‘한동훈·이재명 잡으러<br>다닐 것 같습니다’ 홍장원 말 들었다” 진술

[단독] 국정원장, 경찰에 “‘한동훈·이재명 잡으러다닐 것 같습니다’ 홍장원 말 들었다” 진술
한덕수 “처음부터 국무회의 생각 안 한 듯” 이상민 “윤, ‘와이프도 계엄 몰라’”

한덕수 “처음부터 국무회의 생각 안 한 듯” 이상민 “윤, ‘와이프도 계엄 몰라’”
한 달 전에도 보조배터리서 불<br>…미연결 상태서도 발화 가능?

한 달 전에도 보조배터리서 불…미연결 상태서도 발화 가능?
故 오요안나 유족 “MBC 사과해야”…정치권도 비판

故 오요안나 유족 “MBC 사과해야”…정치권도 비판
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.