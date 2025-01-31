Kim Ha-seong signs with Tampa Bay

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Ha-seong, who declared free agency in Major League Baseball and sought a new team, has joined the Tampa Bay Rays.



Yang Min-hyeok, who did not play a single game at Tottenham Hotspur, has been loaned to Queens Park Rangers.



Reporter Park Joo-mi has the story.



[Report]



'Awesome Kim' Kim Ha-seong has finally found a new destination.



Local media, including MLB.com, reported that Kim Ha-seong has agreed to a two-year contract worth $29 million with the Tampa Bay Rays.



Although it seemed difficult to secure an opening day contract due to shoulder surgery that would allow him to return only in May, the decision to join Tampa Bay was made under favorable conditions, including an opt-out clause that allows him to leave before the contract period ends.



With only the medical test remaining, Kim Ha-seong is expected to secure a starting position as the highest-paid player on the team.



[MLB Tonight: "But Ha-seong Kim being inserted into that lineup, it creates more depth for that team and I think it make them a little tougher to deal with."]



Another Korean player who has gone overseas, Yang Min-hyeok, is also starting anew with a new team.



After joining Tottenham, his debut has been delayed until now.



In a situation where change is needed, he has decided to move on loan to Queens Park Rangers, the team where Park Ji-sung played.



[Yang Min-hyeok/QPR: "This team is where my senior Park Ji-sung played, and I came here to gain more playing opportunities and experience."]



Yang Min-hyeok stated that his goal is for the team to be promoted to the top division and expressed his determination to quickly adapt to the English stage through ample playing time.



This is KBS News, Park Joo-mi.



