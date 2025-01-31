KCC Egis loses to Hyundai Mobis
KCC Egis's head coach Jeon Chang-jin showed his frustration with this one remark during a timeout.
From the first quarter, Coach Jeon expressed strong dissatisfaction with the referee's calls.
When Calvin Epistola made a mistake by stepping out of bounds in the second quarter, he smiled wryly as if he couldn't believe it.
To make matters worse, when Cady Lalanne received a foul due to unnecessary provocation, Coach Jeon vented his frustrations not at the referee, but at the audience this time.
He even tried to encourage the passive Lee Geun-hwi to be more aggressive in his attacks.
[Jeon Chang-jin/KCC Coach: "If you can't make 3 three-pointers today, you shoulnd't have dinner tonight. I’m telling you, you shouldn't have dinner. Just be greedy, go for it."]
Lee Geun-hwi's shots continued to miss, and KCC lost to Hyundai Mobis by 17 points.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.