[News Today] YOON INDICTED FOR INSURRECTION

입력 2025.01.31 (16:02) 수정 2025.01.31 (16:03)

[LEAD]
On January 26, prosecutors indicted President Yoon Suk Yeol. He’s charged with masterminding an insurrection. As a result, President Yoon will stand trial while in detention which could last up to six months until the first ruling.

[REPORT]
For the first time in the country's constitutional history, a sitting president has been referred to trial under detention 54 days after trying to impose martial law.

Prosecutors said they decided to indict President Yoon Suk Yeol following a comprehensive review based on collected evidence relating to his accomplices.

Yoon is charged with masterminding an insurrection.

With the indictment, he will go on trial while being kept behind bars for up to six months.

As the court refused to extend Yoon's detention warrant, the prosecution made the decision to indict just one day before the detention period was to expire, and therefore carries the burden of handing Yoon to trial without conducting any direct questioning.

But some say in this case, questioning lacks any major significance because Yoon has consistently denied charges against him.

Noh Hee-bum / Lawyer (Ex-Constitutional Court researcher)
When the accused denies charges, the interrogation report lacks evidential powers, making it meaningless.

They believe the accused and other witnesses can be interrogated during trial..

And as other key figures implicated in the martial law bid have been investigated and indicted, some contend that the only remaining step is determining if Yoon is guilty or innocent during trial.

Moon Chul-ki / KBS lawyer
Statements from accomplices have been secured and so the court only needs to adopt testimonies delivered during trial and their credibility.

The prosecution echoed the view noting that Yoon's indictment was based on sufficient materials gathered from questioning former defense chief Kim Yong-hyun and the opinion of investigators who assured enough evidence has been secured to substantiate charges against the president.

However, with the indictment decision, further raids or searches are no longer possible.

Case files related to Yoon amount to some 30-thousand pages.

The trial is expected to begin as early as late February after preparatory hearings are held to sort out the key points of dispute.

    • 입력 2025-01-31 16:02:02
    • 수정2025-01-31 16:03:56
청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

