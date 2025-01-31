[News Today] PUBLIC POLL ON YOON’S IMPEACHMENT

입력 2025-01-31 16:02:21 수정 2025-01-31 16:04:05 News Today





[LEAD]

KBS released the results of a public opinion survey which was conducted ahead of the Seollal holiday. When asked about President Yoon's impeachment trial, 60% of respondents said the Constitutional Court should uphold it. 36% said it should be dismissed.



[REPORT]

The results of a recent poll indicate that 60% of the respondents think the Constitutional Court should uphold President Yoon's impeachment, while 36% said it should be dismissed.



The percentage of those who are in favor of the impeachment was down 9%p from the results of a poll conducted right before the start of the year. The percentage of respondents who want to see the impeachment motion dismissed was up 10%p.



Among the respondents with moderate political views, 73% and 25% respectively were in favor of and against the president's impeachment. Of those who said they did not support any political party 63% were in favor and 24% against.



No notable changes have occurred among progressives and moderates in one month, whereas the percentage of conservatives who believe that impeachment should be dismissed has surged.



Prof. Lee June-han / Incheon National University

Even after the president's detention, his supporters' solidarity has grown, PPP's approval ratings are rising and more people are against the impeachment.



As for the next presidential race, 39% of the respondents wanted to give support to a People Power Party candidate, while 50% said they prefer an opposition candidate. In other words, 11%p more were in favor of the replacement of the nation's ruling party.



The poll was conducted by Hankook Research at the request of KBS between Jan. 24th and 26th on 1,000 adults 18 and older. The sampling error is ±3.1%p at 95% confidence level.