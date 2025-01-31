News Today

[News Today] PORTABLE CHARGER MAY CAUSE PLANE FIRE

입력 2025.01.31 (16:02) 수정 2025.01.31 (16:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A shocking incident occurred during the national holiday. A fire broke out on an aircraft preparing for takeoff at Gimhae International Airport, forcing over 170 individuals on board to make an emergency escape. The fire is suspected to have started from a portable battery in the overhead compartment. Investigations are ongoing.

[REPORT]
An aircraft is engulfed in flames on ground at an airport.

Black smoke fills the sky.

At 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, fire broke out on Busan Air flight 391 that was preparing to leave for Hong Kong.

All 176 on board including 169 passengers and seven crew members safely escaped.

Flame and smoke can be seen from an overhead storage cabin inside the plane in question.

The fire is suspected to have started from a power bank or a portable battery charger or some type of electronic device kept in a passenger's luggage.

Lithium ion battery chargers are an essential item for travelers using a smartphone.

When high heat of 130 degrees Celsius is applied, they give off sparks and explode in just 15 minutes.

This is why battery-triggered fire incidents are not uncommon during flights when pressure and temperature levels are subject to frequent changes.

This time, the Busan Air flight was still on ground. A portable battery also caught fire just before takeoff last month.

Prof. Gong Ha-sung / Woosuk University
The separation film can get damaged or the battery itself can have defects. Shock or overcharging can also lead to thermal overrun and explosion.

This means batteries can easily catch fire not only while being charged or due to high temperature but also by internal damage or by the slightest external impact.

In the past two years, over ten such battery fires were reported with national carriers.

In the U.S., fires caused by inflight lithium batteries occur about once every two weeks.

Due to this risk, small to medium sized batteries under 100 watt-hours mainly used for charging smartphones are allowed on planes but larger ones of over 160 watt-hours are banned.

Passengers are also advised to carry the batteries close at hand to be able to swiftly respond to any heating that could start fires.

Starting this year, under international regulations it is recommended that passengers carry batteries charged to only 25-30% capacity on board.

Busan Air said it is reviewing regulations related to fire risks of carry-on items.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PORTABLE CHARGER MAY CAUSE PLANE FIRE
    • 입력 2025-01-31 16:02:27
    • 수정2025-01-31 16:04:12
    News Today

[LEAD]
A shocking incident occurred during the national holiday. A fire broke out on an aircraft preparing for takeoff at Gimhae International Airport, forcing over 170 individuals on board to make an emergency escape. The fire is suspected to have started from a portable battery in the overhead compartment. Investigations are ongoing.

[REPORT]
An aircraft is engulfed in flames on ground at an airport.

Black smoke fills the sky.

At 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, fire broke out on Busan Air flight 391 that was preparing to leave for Hong Kong.

All 176 on board including 169 passengers and seven crew members safely escaped.

Flame and smoke can be seen from an overhead storage cabin inside the plane in question.

The fire is suspected to have started from a power bank or a portable battery charger or some type of electronic device kept in a passenger's luggage.

Lithium ion battery chargers are an essential item for travelers using a smartphone.

When high heat of 130 degrees Celsius is applied, they give off sparks and explode in just 15 minutes.

This is why battery-triggered fire incidents are not uncommon during flights when pressure and temperature levels are subject to frequent changes.

This time, the Busan Air flight was still on ground. A portable battery also caught fire just before takeoff last month.

Prof. Gong Ha-sung / Woosuk University
The separation film can get damaged or the battery itself can have defects. Shock or overcharging can also lead to thermal overrun and explosion.

This means batteries can easily catch fire not only while being charged or due to high temperature but also by internal damage or by the slightest external impact.

In the past two years, over ten such battery fires were reported with national carriers.

In the U.S., fires caused by inflight lithium batteries occur about once every two weeks.

Due to this risk, small to medium sized batteries under 100 watt-hours mainly used for charging smartphones are allowed on planes but larger ones of over 160 watt-hours are banned.

Passengers are also advised to carry the batteries close at hand to be able to swiftly respond to any heating that could start fires.

Starting this year, under international regulations it is recommended that passengers carry batteries charged to only 25-30% capacity on board.

Busan Air said it is reviewing regulations related to fire risks of carry-on items.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오늘 귀경 정체 절정…도로 ‘살얼음’ 주의

오늘 귀경 정체 절정…도로 ‘살얼음’ 주의
최상목 대행, ‘내란 특검법’ 재의 요구…“야당 단독 통과 안타까워”

최상목 대행, ‘내란 특검법’ 재의 요구…“야당 단독 통과 안타까워”
헌재, 재판관 성향 공세에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용·신원식 증인 추가

헌재, 재판관 성향 공세에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용·신원식 증인 추가
검찰, ‘체포조 운영 혐의’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색

검찰, ‘체포조 운영 혐의’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.