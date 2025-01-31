News Today

[News Today] DEAD NK SOLDIER HAD SAMSUNG PHONE

입력 2025.01.31 (16:02) 수정 2025.01.31 (16:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Ukrainian forces have found a Samsung phone among the belongings of a North Korean soldier killed in action. Also found was a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The letter, believed to be a New Year's message, wished the soldiers a safe return.

[REPORT]
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have announced on social media that two North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia had been killed in the Kursk region.

Photos of the deceased soldiers show them armed with protective gear, rifles and thermal imaging scope.

What draws particular attention is a mobile phone with a clearly visible Samsung mark.

There is also a slip of paper with Ukrainian phrases such as "Hands up" and "Drop your weapon" written in Korean sounding out the Ukrainian pronunciation in Korean letters. The soldiers apparently carried it in case they were taken captive alive.

A letter that appears to be a New Year message from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the dispatched soldiers was also found.

In the letter, Kim expressed his appreciation for the soldiers' service and wished them to return unharmed and in good health.

The letter appears to be identical to the one that was said to have been found in the Kursk region in a recent report by The Washington Post.

The Washington Post wrote that Kim's message was presumably written down by North Korean soldiers who had listened to their commanders relay the message.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] DEAD NK SOLDIER HAD SAMSUNG PHONE
    • 입력 2025-01-31 16:02:34
    • 수정2025-01-31 16:04:20
    News Today

[LEAD]
Ukrainian forces have found a Samsung phone among the belongings of a North Korean soldier killed in action. Also found was a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The letter, believed to be a New Year's message, wished the soldiers a safe return.

[REPORT]
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have announced on social media that two North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia had been killed in the Kursk region.

Photos of the deceased soldiers show them armed with protective gear, rifles and thermal imaging scope.

What draws particular attention is a mobile phone with a clearly visible Samsung mark.

There is also a slip of paper with Ukrainian phrases such as "Hands up" and "Drop your weapon" written in Korean sounding out the Ukrainian pronunciation in Korean letters. The soldiers apparently carried it in case they were taken captive alive.

A letter that appears to be a New Year message from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the dispatched soldiers was also found.

In the letter, Kim expressed his appreciation for the soldiers' service and wished them to return unharmed and in good health.

The letter appears to be identical to the one that was said to have been found in the Kursk region in a recent report by The Washington Post.

The Washington Post wrote that Kim's message was presumably written down by North Korean soldiers who had listened to their commanders relay the message.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오늘 귀경 정체 절정…도로 ‘살얼음’ 주의

오늘 귀경 정체 절정…도로 ‘살얼음’ 주의
최상목 대행, ‘내란 특검법’ 재의 요구…“야당 단독 통과 안타까워”

최상목 대행, ‘내란 특검법’ 재의 요구…“야당 단독 통과 안타까워”
헌재, 재판관 성향 공세에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용·신원식 증인 추가

헌재, 재판관 성향 공세에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용·신원식 증인 추가
검찰, ‘체포조 운영 혐의’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색

검찰, ‘체포조 운영 혐의’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.