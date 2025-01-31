[News Today] ASSISTING REHABILITATED DRUG USERS

[LEAD]

In South Korea, people with drug-related convictions face job restrictions in over 50 sectors. It's not always the case but limited job opportunities often push some back into drugs. To address this, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will survey the employment status of recovered addicts and support their return to society.



[REPORT]

This man in his early 50s repeatedly failed to find a job after being released from prison.



It was because of his criminal record for drug abuse, which began in his teenage years.



He ended up working as a drug courier before finally breaking free from drugs five years ago.



Rehabilitated drug user / (VOICE MODIFIED)

I have a family to support, I need to survive, but I can’t find work. I still need money, so in the end, I’m pushed back into that path.



Under current laws, those with drug-related criminal records face employment restrictions in over 50 occupations, including domestic work, security jobs, and hairstyling.



And starting this year, former drug offenders are banned from working in food delivery and taxi driving for passengers with disabilities for up to 20 years.



With limited job opportunities, many end up falling back into the world of drugs.



Kim Nang-hee / Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice

With their range of activities severely restricted, the likelihood of becoming a drug courier is inevitably high. The vicious cycle continues.



Last year, nearly 10,000 people were caught for drug offenses, but there is no official tracking of how many successfully rehabilitate and secure jobs.



In response, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety which oversees drug policies, has decided to survey the employment status of rehabilitated drug users and support their reintegration into society.



Ministry of Food and Drug Safety official /

We aim to determine what kind of support is needed, which industries they prefer and how to provide effective job assistance.



Some experts argue that reducing excessive employment restrictions and shifting public perception are crucial for helping former drug users achieve full independence.