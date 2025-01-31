News Today

[News Today] ASSISTING REHABILITATED DRUG USERS

입력 2025.01.31 (16:02) 수정 2025.01.31 (16:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In South Korea, people with drug-related convictions face job restrictions in over 50 sectors. It's not always the case but limited job opportunities often push some back into drugs. To address this, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will survey the employment status of recovered addicts and support their return to society.

[REPORT]
This man in his early 50s repeatedly failed to find a job after being released from prison.

It was because of his criminal record for drug abuse, which began in his teenage years.

He ended up working as a drug courier before finally breaking free from drugs five years ago.

Rehabilitated drug user / (VOICE MODIFIED)
I have a family to support, I need to survive, but I can’t find work. I still need money, so in the end, I’m pushed back into that path.

Under current laws, those with drug-related criminal records face employment restrictions in over 50 occupations, including domestic work, security jobs, and hairstyling.

And starting this year, former drug offenders are banned from working in food delivery and taxi driving for passengers with disabilities for up to 20 years.

With limited job opportunities, many end up falling back into the world of drugs.

Kim Nang-hee / Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice
With their range of activities severely restricted, the likelihood of becoming a drug courier is inevitably high. The vicious cycle continues.

Last year, nearly 10,000 people were caught for drug offenses, but there is no official tracking of how many successfully rehabilitate and secure jobs.

In response, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety which oversees drug policies, has decided to survey the employment status of rehabilitated drug users and support their reintegration into society.

Ministry of Food and Drug Safety official /
We aim to determine what kind of support is needed, which industries they prefer and how to provide effective job assistance.

Some experts argue that reducing excessive employment restrictions and shifting public perception are crucial for helping former drug users achieve full independence.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ASSISTING REHABILITATED DRUG USERS
    • 입력 2025-01-31 16:02:39
    • 수정2025-01-31 16:04:28
    News Today

[LEAD]
In South Korea, people with drug-related convictions face job restrictions in over 50 sectors. It's not always the case but limited job opportunities often push some back into drugs. To address this, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will survey the employment status of recovered addicts and support their return to society.

[REPORT]
This man in his early 50s repeatedly failed to find a job after being released from prison.

It was because of his criminal record for drug abuse, which began in his teenage years.

He ended up working as a drug courier before finally breaking free from drugs five years ago.

Rehabilitated drug user / (VOICE MODIFIED)
I have a family to support, I need to survive, but I can’t find work. I still need money, so in the end, I’m pushed back into that path.

Under current laws, those with drug-related criminal records face employment restrictions in over 50 occupations, including domestic work, security jobs, and hairstyling.

And starting this year, former drug offenders are banned from working in food delivery and taxi driving for passengers with disabilities for up to 20 years.

With limited job opportunities, many end up falling back into the world of drugs.

Kim Nang-hee / Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice
With their range of activities severely restricted, the likelihood of becoming a drug courier is inevitably high. The vicious cycle continues.

Last year, nearly 10,000 people were caught for drug offenses, but there is no official tracking of how many successfully rehabilitate and secure jobs.

In response, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety which oversees drug policies, has decided to survey the employment status of rehabilitated drug users and support their reintegration into society.

Ministry of Food and Drug Safety official /
We aim to determine what kind of support is needed, which industries they prefer and how to provide effective job assistance.

Some experts argue that reducing excessive employment restrictions and shifting public perception are crucial for helping former drug users achieve full independence.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오늘 귀경 정체 절정…도로 ‘살얼음’ 주의

오늘 귀경 정체 절정…도로 ‘살얼음’ 주의
최상목 대행, ‘내란 특검법’ 재의 요구…“야당 단독 통과 안타까워”

최상목 대행, ‘내란 특검법’ 재의 요구…“야당 단독 통과 안타까워”
헌재, 재판관 성향 공세에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용·신원식 증인 추가

헌재, 재판관 성향 공세에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용·신원식 증인 추가
검찰, ‘체포조 운영 혐의’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색

검찰, ‘체포조 운영 혐의’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.