News 9

Clash over special counsel probe

입력 2025.01.31 (22:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party evaluated the decision of Acting President Choi Sang-mok as a determination to uphold the rule of law and constitutional order.

On the other hand, opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, warned that they would hold Choi accountable, claiming that he acknowledged being part of the insurrectionist sympathizers.

Reporter Park Young-min has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party welcomed it as a decision to restore the rule of law and constitutional order.

They argued that the scope of the special prosecutor's investigation into the charges of insurrection was ambiguous and that toxic clauses remained, which could have led to judicial confusion.

[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "It was a decision that had both legal and political legitimacy, and it was a determination to protect the rule of law and constitutional order in the Republic of Korea."]

The PPP also noted that with President Yoon already indicted and the investigation concluded, appointing a special prosecutor would be a waste of national resources and taxpayers’ money.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party accused Choi of admitting to being complicit in the insurrection, warning that he would be held accountable.

They argued that merely indicting President Yoon would not reveal the full scope of the insurrection and its sympathizers, refuting the reasons for refusal mentioned by Choi point by point.

[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "The failure of bipartisan agreement, Yoon’s indictment, concerns over unconstitutionality, and national security leaks are all just excuses. Aren't you simply afraid that the special prosecutor probe might aim at you extending beyond Yoon?"]

The Rebuilding Korea Party urged Choi to resign immediately and warned that they would push for impeachment if he does not comply.

As the opposition weighs the timing for a re-vote on the special prosecutor law, the ruling party believes that since the justification for the special prosecutor has diminished due to the president's indictment, the number of defecting votes will decrease compared to the last re-vote.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Clash over special counsel probe
    • 입력 2025-01-31 22:40:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party evaluated the decision of Acting President Choi Sang-mok as a determination to uphold the rule of law and constitutional order.

On the other hand, opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, warned that they would hold Choi accountable, claiming that he acknowledged being part of the insurrectionist sympathizers.

Reporter Park Young-min has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party welcomed it as a decision to restore the rule of law and constitutional order.

They argued that the scope of the special prosecutor's investigation into the charges of insurrection was ambiguous and that toxic clauses remained, which could have led to judicial confusion.

[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "It was a decision that had both legal and political legitimacy, and it was a determination to protect the rule of law and constitutional order in the Republic of Korea."]

The PPP also noted that with President Yoon already indicted and the investigation concluded, appointing a special prosecutor would be a waste of national resources and taxpayers’ money.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party accused Choi of admitting to being complicit in the insurrection, warning that he would be held accountable.

They argued that merely indicting President Yoon would not reveal the full scope of the insurrection and its sympathizers, refuting the reasons for refusal mentioned by Choi point by point.

[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "The failure of bipartisan agreement, Yoon’s indictment, concerns over unconstitutionality, and national security leaks are all just excuses. Aren't you simply afraid that the special prosecutor probe might aim at you extending beyond Yoon?"]

The Rebuilding Korea Party urged Choi to resign immediately and warned that they would push for impeachment if he does not comply.

As the opposition weighs the timing for a re-vote on the special prosecutor law, the ruling party believes that since the justification for the special prosecutor has diminished due to the president's indictment, the number of defecting votes will decrease compared to the last re-vote.

KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…<br>“대통령 이미 기소”

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…“대통령 이미 기소”
헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택

헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택
김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…<br>향후 재판 일정은?

김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…향후 재판 일정은?
“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송

“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.