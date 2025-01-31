Clash over special counsel probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party evaluated the decision of Acting President Choi Sang-mok as a determination to uphold the rule of law and constitutional order.



On the other hand, opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, warned that they would hold Choi accountable, claiming that he acknowledged being part of the insurrectionist sympathizers.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party welcomed it as a decision to restore the rule of law and constitutional order.



They argued that the scope of the special prosecutor's investigation into the charges of insurrection was ambiguous and that toxic clauses remained, which could have led to judicial confusion.



[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "It was a decision that had both legal and political legitimacy, and it was a determination to protect the rule of law and constitutional order in the Republic of Korea."]



The PPP also noted that with President Yoon already indicted and the investigation concluded, appointing a special prosecutor would be a waste of national resources and taxpayers’ money.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party accused Choi of admitting to being complicit in the insurrection, warning that he would be held accountable.



They argued that merely indicting President Yoon would not reveal the full scope of the insurrection and its sympathizers, refuting the reasons for refusal mentioned by Choi point by point.



[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "The failure of bipartisan agreement, Yoon’s indictment, concerns over unconstitutionality, and national security leaks are all just excuses. Aren't you simply afraid that the special prosecutor probe might aim at you extending beyond Yoon?"]



The Rebuilding Korea Party urged Choi to resign immediately and warned that they would push for impeachment if he does not comply.



As the opposition weighs the timing for a re-vote on the special prosecutor law, the ruling party believes that since the justification for the special prosecutor has diminished due to the president's indictment, the number of defecting votes will decrease compared to the last re-vote.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



