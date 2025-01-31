Constitutional Court on judge bias

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court has expressed its position regarding the controversy over the political bias of its judges.



It emphasized that the essence of the impeachment trial is being distorted and that the proceedings are not influenced by personal inclinations.



It also raised concerns about potential infringement on the judiciary's authority.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae left a post on his blog in 2010.



The ruling party raised concerns about his political bias, claiming that Acting Chief Justice Moon showed a negative perception of UN veterans.



They also questioned the 'political inclinations' of judges Lee Mi-sun and Jeong Gye-seon, to which the Constitutional Court publicly expressed its concerns today.



[Cheon Jae-hyeon/Spokesperson of the Constitutional Court: "There are cases where the essence of the impeachment trial is being distorted. The Constitutional Court expresses its concerns about potential infringement on the judiciary's authority due to this."]



The Constitutional Court emphasized that the impeachment trial proceedings are "conducted by objectively applying the Constitution and laws, and are not influenced by the personal inclinations of the judges."



Regarding the blog post of Acting Chief Justice Moon, which the ruling party raised as an issue, it stated, "Rather than looking at articles that excerpt specific parts, it would be better to read the entire original text and make a judgment."



The Constitutional Court also dismissed the claim that judges Lee Mi-sun and Jeong Gye-seon should be excluded from the impeachment trial, stating that "there must be reasonable and objective circumstances, according to existing precedents."



Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has additionally selected Shin Won-sik, the head of the National Security Office, and Cho Tae-yong, the head of the National Intelligence Service, along with Baek Jong-wook, the former deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, as witnesses requested by President Yoon's legal team.



As for the witnesses from the National Assembly's prosecution team, Kim Yong-bin, the Secretary-General of the National Election Commission, has been newly selected.



KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



