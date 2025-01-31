Court bias dispute continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Despite the Constitutional Court's statement, the People Power Party urged judges from specific groups to refrain from the trial, citing doubts about their impartiality.



The opposition, including the Democratic Party, criticized this as a baseless claim aimed at resisting the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party pointed out that all judges involved in the controversy over bias are from progressive judicial groups.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Among the eight constitutional judges, three are confirmed to be from the Korean Law Research Society, leading to criticism that it is not the Constitutional Court but the society's court."]



They urged the court to avoid the impeachment trial, stating that it is difficult to expect a fair trial.



Allegations were also raised that the Constitutional Court is pushing ahead with the appointment of Judge Ma Eun-hyuk, who is from the progressive Korean Law Research Society.



[Kim Yong-tae/Member of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Delaying the judgment on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the acting authority while hastily proceeding with the constitutional review of candidate Ma is undermining the status of the Constitutional Court itself."]



The Democratic Party urged the ruling party to stop what they called 'shaking the Constitutional Court,' expressing concern that the ruling party has become too far-right.



[Han Jun-ho/Member of the Democratic Party Supreme Council: "By attaching a label of bias, they are continuing their despicable attempts to lay the groundwork for a scenario of resisting the impeachment trial."]



They countered that it is President Yoon who attempted to influence the Constitutional Court's ruling.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Member of the Democratic Party Supreme Council: "(President Yoon) appointed Judge Cheong Hyung-sik's sister-in-law as the head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which is a ministerial-level position. This is truly a case of hypocrisy."]



The Democratic Party reiterated its call for the appointment of constitutional judge candidate Ma Eun-hyuk, stating it is a constitutional obligation for Acting President Choi Sang-mok.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



