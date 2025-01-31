News 9

Risk of overcharged batteries

입력 2025.01.31 (23:46)

[Anchor]

Lithium-ion batteries can experience a phenomenon called 'thermal runaway' that causes temperatures to rise rapidly once a fire starts, leading to significant damage.

Overcharging is particularly dangerous.

It is said that even minor impacts can cause a fire when in an overcharged state.

Next, we have Jo Eun-ae reporting.

[Report]

When a high current is sent through a power bank beyond its rated capacity, it quickly swells and catches fire.

Overcharging is the leading cause of battery fires.

About half of the lithium-ion battery fires that occurred over the past five years since 2019 were due to overcharging.

Fires can also occur if the battery is damaged by shock or pressure.

While strong impacts, such as puncturing with a nail, are typically needed to lead to a fire, in an overcharged state, even minor shocks, like being pressed in a bag, significantly increase the risk of fire.

[Je Jin-joo/Former Professor of Fire Safety at University of Seoul: "If the power bank is fully charged, it generates more heat... When overcharged, there is a lot of energy, so even minor shocks can cause a fire."]

The larger the battery capacity, the greater the potential for a larger fire.

When heat was applied to a laptop, tablet PC, and mobile phone, the laptop, which has the largest battery capacity, showed a greater explosive force, and flames continued even after the fire in the other devices was extinguished.

The characteristics of these battery fires are due to the 'thermal runaway' phenomenon.

Once a fire starts, the temperature rises rapidly, leading to a chain reaction of ignitions, which is even more dangerous in enclosed spaces like airplanes.

Even with a fire extinguisher, it is not easy to put out the fire, so it is important to prevent it from spreading to other areas.

This is why batteries need to be separated from other luggage.

[Lee Jeong-kyun/Professor of Fire Safety at Seoyoung University: "The phenomenon where the time to reach a certain temperature drastically shortens is called thermal runaway. In battery fires, we can see that this time is significantly shortened."]

The International Air Transport Association advises that starting this year, when bringing batteries onto airplanes, they should only be charged to 25-30%.

This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae reporting.

