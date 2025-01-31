News 9

Deadly plane collision near D.C.

입력 2025.01.31 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A passenger plane and military helicopter collision occurred in the airspace near Washington, D.C., with the passenger plane found in three pieces in the Potomac River.

Authorities have concluded that all passengers on the plane and the helicopter have died as a result of the accident.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.

[Report]

The accident passenger plane was discovered in three pieces in the Potomac River.

Debris from the helicopter was also found in the vicinity.

There were no survivors.

It has been concluded that all 64 passengers and crew members on the plane, as well as the three military helicopter occupants, have died.

[John Donnelly/Fire Chief, Washington D.C.: "We're now at a point where we're switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation. At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors from this accident."]

There were 14 former and current figure skaters and coaches on the passenger plane who were participating in a competition in Kansas.

Korean-American youth skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane were also on board with their mothers during the flight.

[Elin Schran/Founder, Joy Skate Productions: "He started to discover this connection with the audience and that joy that he was giving to other people through his gift."]

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the black box from the passenger plane and has begun analysis.

[Jennifer Homendy/Chair, National Transportation Safety Board: "As part of any investigation, we look at the human, the machine, and the environment. So we will look at all the humans that were involved in this accident."]

Reagan Airport, which had been closed for takeoffs and landings, has resumed operations, but flight cancellations have continued.

This accident has been recorded as the deadliest aviation disaster in the U.S. since a passenger plane departing from a New York airport crashed into a residential area in 2001, killing all 260 passengers on board.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Deadly plane collision near D.C.
    • 입력 2025-01-31 23:46:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

A passenger plane and military helicopter collision occurred in the airspace near Washington, D.C., with the passenger plane found in three pieces in the Potomac River.

Authorities have concluded that all passengers on the plane and the helicopter have died as a result of the accident.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.

[Report]

The accident passenger plane was discovered in three pieces in the Potomac River.

Debris from the helicopter was also found in the vicinity.

There were no survivors.

It has been concluded that all 64 passengers and crew members on the plane, as well as the three military helicopter occupants, have died.

[John Donnelly/Fire Chief, Washington D.C.: "We're now at a point where we're switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation. At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors from this accident."]

There were 14 former and current figure skaters and coaches on the passenger plane who were participating in a competition in Kansas.

Korean-American youth skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane were also on board with their mothers during the flight.

[Elin Schran/Founder, Joy Skate Productions: "He started to discover this connection with the audience and that joy that he was giving to other people through his gift."]

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the black box from the passenger plane and has begun analysis.

[Jennifer Homendy/Chair, National Transportation Safety Board: "As part of any investigation, we look at the human, the machine, and the environment. So we will look at all the humans that were involved in this accident."]

Reagan Airport, which had been closed for takeoffs and landings, has resumed operations, but flight cancellations have continued.

This accident has been recorded as the deadliest aviation disaster in the U.S. since a passenger plane departing from a New York airport crashed into a residential area in 2001, killing all 260 passengers on board.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…<br>“대통령 이미 기소”

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…“대통령 이미 기소”
헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택

헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택
김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…<br>향후 재판 일정은?

김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…향후 재판 일정은?
“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송

“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.