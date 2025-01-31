Deadly plane collision near D.C.

동영상 고정 취소

A passenger plane and military helicopter collision occurred in the airspace near Washington, D.C., with the passenger plane found in three pieces in the Potomac River.



Authorities have concluded that all passengers on the plane and the helicopter have died as a result of the accident.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



The accident passenger plane was discovered in three pieces in the Potomac River.



Debris from the helicopter was also found in the vicinity.



There were no survivors.



It has been concluded that all 64 passengers and crew members on the plane, as well as the three military helicopter occupants, have died.



[John Donnelly/Fire Chief, Washington D.C.: "We're now at a point where we're switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation. At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors from this accident."]



There were 14 former and current figure skaters and coaches on the passenger plane who were participating in a competition in Kansas.



Korean-American youth skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane were also on board with their mothers during the flight.



[Elin Schran/Founder, Joy Skate Productions: "He started to discover this connection with the audience and that joy that he was giving to other people through his gift."]



The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the black box from the passenger plane and has begun analysis.



[Jennifer Homendy/Chair, National Transportation Safety Board: "As part of any investigation, we look at the human, the machine, and the environment. So we will look at all the humans that were involved in this accident."]



Reagan Airport, which had been closed for takeoffs and landings, has resumed operations, but flight cancellations have continued.



This accident has been recorded as the deadliest aviation disaster in the U.S. since a passenger plane departing from a New York airport crashed into a residential area in 2001, killing all 260 passengers on board.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



