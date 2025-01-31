Heavy snow damages farms

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the heavy snowfall during the Lunar New Year holiday, reports of damage are continuing to come in from various places.



Many farms have suffered significant damage as livestock barns and greenhouses collapsed under the weight of the heavy snow.



With inclement weather forecast for the weekend, recovery efforts are facing challenges.



Reporter Seong Yong-hee reports.



[Report]



The roof of the livestock barn could not withstand the weight of the snow and has collapsed helplessly.



Bent columns, resembling twisted candy, are barely supporting one side of the roof.



During the two days of the Lunar New Year holiday, 26 cm of heavy snow fell, turning the entire barn into a mess.



[Jang Beom-ryong/Dairy farmer: "I can't even think about doing it alone, so I haven't touched it. If only we could get some manpower, like the military coming out to help, that would be different."]



The collapsed roof and bent columns are severely rusted in many places.



This heavy snowfall has particularly affected older barns.



The thick layer of snow, saturated with moisture, has also impacted relatively larger barns.



As one side of the roof has sagged, the space in the barn has been reduced by half, leaving about 90 dairy cows cramped and unable to move.



The collapsed barn needs to be demolished immediately, but the cost of recovery is a burden.



[Song Mun-seop/Dairy farmer: "The construction costs have gone up significantly, so it costs over 1 million won per 3.3 square meters. This is 396 square meters, so that alone would be 120 million won."]



Preliminary estimates indicate that in Chungcheongnam-do alone, 20 barns and over 3,600 square meters of greenhouses have been damaged due to this heavy snowfall.



In Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do, the roof of an industrial waste landfill was damaged by the heavy snow, halting the acceptance of waste.



As reports of damage from the heavy snowfall continue to come in, there are concerns about delays in recovery efforts due to the forecast of inclement weather over the weekend.



KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.



