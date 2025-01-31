Senior aides visit Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol met with his presidential office staff for the first time today (1.31) since being incarcerated.



He reportedly urged them not to be disheartened and to do their best in their respective positions.



This marks the beginning of what is referred to as "politics from prison."



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.



[Report]



On the first day that general visits were allowed.



The first people President Yoon met were the staff from the presidential office.



Five individuals, including Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, and three other senior aides visited the detention center.



The meeting took place in a visitation area without barriers, with a guard present.



President Yoon, dressed in prison attire, met with his staff for about 30 minutes.



He emphasized that "the presidential office is the center of state affairs" and urged them not to be disheartened and to do their best in their respective positions.



He also inquired about whether the medical system functioned well during the holiday and mentioned that this is also a place where people live, stating that he is doing well.



It is reported that former presidential office staff, members of the People Power Party, and some regional leaders have also applied for visits.



Through these individuals, it seems that President Yoon's messages will be conveyed, marking the full-scale onset of "politics from prison."



However, President Yoon's side explained that visits are only allowed once a day and that there is not much time due to preparations for the impeachment trial.



Regarding President Yoon's visit, the People Power Party clarified that it is a personal matter rather than a party-level issue.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party/Jan. 30: "On a personal level, as a matter of duty, I said that if given the opportunity, I would visit him in prison."]



However, there are also criticisms stating that "the party should not be like gangsters who prioritize personal loyalty."



The Democratic Party warned that "if they cooperate with President Yoon's defiance of the rule of law and assist in 'politics from prison,' they will be branded as accomplices in the insurrection."



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



