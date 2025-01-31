News 9

Senior aides visit Yoon

입력 2025.01.31 (23:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with his presidential office staff for the first time today (1.31) since being incarcerated.

He reportedly urged them not to be disheartened and to do their best in their respective positions.

This marks the beginning of what is referred to as "politics from prison."

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.

[Report]

On the first day that general visits were allowed.

The first people President Yoon met were the staff from the presidential office.

Five individuals, including Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, and three other senior aides visited the detention center.

The meeting took place in a visitation area without barriers, with a guard present.

President Yoon, dressed in prison attire, met with his staff for about 30 minutes.

He emphasized that "the presidential office is the center of state affairs" and urged them not to be disheartened and to do their best in their respective positions.

He also inquired about whether the medical system functioned well during the holiday and mentioned that this is also a place where people live, stating that he is doing well.

It is reported that former presidential office staff, members of the People Power Party, and some regional leaders have also applied for visits.

Through these individuals, it seems that President Yoon's messages will be conveyed, marking the full-scale onset of "politics from prison."

However, President Yoon's side explained that visits are only allowed once a day and that there is not much time due to preparations for the impeachment trial.

Regarding President Yoon's visit, the People Power Party clarified that it is a personal matter rather than a party-level issue.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party/Jan. 30: "On a personal level, as a matter of duty, I said that if given the opportunity, I would visit him in prison."]

However, there are also criticisms stating that "the party should not be like gangsters who prioritize personal loyalty."

The Democratic Party warned that "if they cooperate with President Yoon's defiance of the rule of law and assist in 'politics from prison,' they will be branded as accomplices in the insurrection."

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Senior aides visit Yoon
    • 입력 2025-01-31 23:51:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with his presidential office staff for the first time today (1.31) since being incarcerated.

He reportedly urged them not to be disheartened and to do their best in their respective positions.

This marks the beginning of what is referred to as "politics from prison."

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.

[Report]

On the first day that general visits were allowed.

The first people President Yoon met were the staff from the presidential office.

Five individuals, including Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, and three other senior aides visited the detention center.

The meeting took place in a visitation area without barriers, with a guard present.

President Yoon, dressed in prison attire, met with his staff for about 30 minutes.

He emphasized that "the presidential office is the center of state affairs" and urged them not to be disheartened and to do their best in their respective positions.

He also inquired about whether the medical system functioned well during the holiday and mentioned that this is also a place where people live, stating that he is doing well.

It is reported that former presidential office staff, members of the People Power Party, and some regional leaders have also applied for visits.

Through these individuals, it seems that President Yoon's messages will be conveyed, marking the full-scale onset of "politics from prison."

However, President Yoon's side explained that visits are only allowed once a day and that there is not much time due to preparations for the impeachment trial.

Regarding President Yoon's visit, the People Power Party clarified that it is a personal matter rather than a party-level issue.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party/Jan. 30: "On a personal level, as a matter of duty, I said that if given the opportunity, I would visit him in prison."]

However, there are also criticisms stating that "the party should not be like gangsters who prioritize personal loyalty."

The Democratic Party warned that "if they cooperate with President Yoon's defiance of the rule of law and assist in 'politics from prison,' they will be branded as accomplices in the insurrection."

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…<br>“대통령 이미 기소”

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…“대통령 이미 기소”
헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택

헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택
김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…<br>향후 재판 일정은?

김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…향후 재판 일정은?
“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송

“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.