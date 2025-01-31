Cabinet meeting during martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Whether the meeting between President Yoon and the cabinet members just before the declaration of emergency martial law can be considered a cabinet meeting, and whether the emergency martial law was declared after going through the normal cabinet meeting deliberation, are key issues in the impeachment trial.



We have investigated the police statements of the cabinet meeting attendees to reconstruct the meeting at the presidential office that night.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung reports.



[Report]



On the evening of the declaration of emergency martial law, around 6:11 PM.



Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min received a call from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to come to the presidential office and headed to the president's office.



At that time, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and former Defense Minister Kim were present, and according to former Interior Minister Lee, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, along with the Ministers of Unification and Foreign Affairs and the Director of the National Intelligence Service, entered one after another a minute or two later.



So, what did the attendees say during this time in the president's office?



The Prime Minister stated that when he arrived, President Yoon said, "I am going to declare emergency martial law," and he tried to dissuade him.



NIS Director Cho Tae-yong stated, "Most expressed opposition, and there was no one in favor."



Former Minister Lee reported that at that time, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul opposed it, saying, "What we have built over 70 years will be in vain."



In the end, Prime Minister Han said he suggested hearing the opinions of other cabinet members, and at 10:17 PM, the cabinet members gathered in the reception room.



However, the Prime Minister stated, "It was a format similar to a briefing," and "there was no procedure for a declaration of opening or closing."



Then-Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Choi Sang-mok also said, "There was no start or end," and "I do not consider it a cabinet meeting."



Some stated that there were no discussions on agenda items, nor any procedural steps for cabinet members to sign documents related to the martial law.



However, after President Yoon declared the emergency martial law and returned, former Minister Lee stated that he said, "The declaration is complete," and "Return to your respective positions."



When asked whether the meeting could be considered a cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister replied, "It is difficult to evaluate," and former Minister Lee responded, "It is a matter that needs judicial judgment."



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



