Clashes over extra budget

As the ruling and opposition parties clash over the supplementary budget, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has stated that if a supplementary budget is implemented, he would give up the policy of providing 250,000 won to all citizens.



The People Power Party has expressed skepticism and demanded an apology for unilaterally cutting the budget proposal.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



The 'Living Recovery Support Fund' policy proposes giving 250,000 won in local gift certificates to all citizens to stimulate domestic consumption.



Although this is a key policy of leader Lee Jae-myung, it has also been a core reason for the government and ruling party's opposition to the supplementary budget.



However, leader Lee has taken a step back, stating that he could forgo the living support fund if it means urgent supplementary funding.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If the attitude is that we cannot proceed with the supplementary budget because of the living support fund, then we will give up the living support fund. If it is effective, what does it matter if it is a different policy instead of the living support fund?"]



He emphasized that the government's proposed early execution of the budget instead of a supplementary budget would have limited effects, asserting that only a supplementary budget is a viable alternative to revive livelihoods.



The People Power Party, which has criticized the living recovery support fund as merely 'cash distribution' that increases fiscal burdens, welcomed leader Lee's change in stance but sarcastically remarked that they hope it is not just a maneuver to shift the political landscape.



They pointed out that when the budget proposal was processed unilaterally, it seemed the opposition intended to secure the 13 trillion won universal relief fund through a supplementary budget.



[Kim Sang-hoon/People Power Party Policy Committee Chair: "If you want to at least mention the supplementary budget, shouldn't an apology to the public for the unilateral budget cuts enforced at the end of last year come first?"]



In response to the Democratic Party's supplementary budget proposal, Acting President Choi Sang-mok expressed a willingness to discuss it by holding a national policy council.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



