News 9

Clashes over extra budget

입력 2025.02.01 (00:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the ruling and opposition parties clash over the supplementary budget, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has stated that if a supplementary budget is implemented, he would give up the policy of providing 250,000 won to all citizens.

The People Power Party has expressed skepticism and demanded an apology for unilaterally cutting the budget proposal.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

The 'Living Recovery Support Fund' policy proposes giving 250,000 won in local gift certificates to all citizens to stimulate domestic consumption.

Although this is a key policy of leader Lee Jae-myung, it has also been a core reason for the government and ruling party's opposition to the supplementary budget.

However, leader Lee has taken a step back, stating that he could forgo the living support fund if it means urgent supplementary funding.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If the attitude is that we cannot proceed with the supplementary budget because of the living support fund, then we will give up the living support fund. If it is effective, what does it matter if it is a different policy instead of the living support fund?"]

He emphasized that the government's proposed early execution of the budget instead of a supplementary budget would have limited effects, asserting that only a supplementary budget is a viable alternative to revive livelihoods.

The People Power Party, which has criticized the living recovery support fund as merely 'cash distribution' that increases fiscal burdens, welcomed leader Lee's change in stance but sarcastically remarked that they hope it is not just a maneuver to shift the political landscape.

They pointed out that when the budget proposal was processed unilaterally, it seemed the opposition intended to secure the 13 trillion won universal relief fund through a supplementary budget.

[Kim Sang-hoon/People Power Party Policy Committee Chair: "If you want to at least mention the supplementary budget, shouldn't an apology to the public for the unilateral budget cuts enforced at the end of last year come first?"]

In response to the Democratic Party's supplementary budget proposal, Acting President Choi Sang-mok expressed a willingness to discuss it by holding a national policy council.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Clashes over extra budget
    • 입력 2025-02-01 00:02:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the ruling and opposition parties clash over the supplementary budget, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has stated that if a supplementary budget is implemented, he would give up the policy of providing 250,000 won to all citizens.

The People Power Party has expressed skepticism and demanded an apology for unilaterally cutting the budget proposal.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

The 'Living Recovery Support Fund' policy proposes giving 250,000 won in local gift certificates to all citizens to stimulate domestic consumption.

Although this is a key policy of leader Lee Jae-myung, it has also been a core reason for the government and ruling party's opposition to the supplementary budget.

However, leader Lee has taken a step back, stating that he could forgo the living support fund if it means urgent supplementary funding.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If the attitude is that we cannot proceed with the supplementary budget because of the living support fund, then we will give up the living support fund. If it is effective, what does it matter if it is a different policy instead of the living support fund?"]

He emphasized that the government's proposed early execution of the budget instead of a supplementary budget would have limited effects, asserting that only a supplementary budget is a viable alternative to revive livelihoods.

The People Power Party, which has criticized the living recovery support fund as merely 'cash distribution' that increases fiscal burdens, welcomed leader Lee's change in stance but sarcastically remarked that they hope it is not just a maneuver to shift the political landscape.

They pointed out that when the budget proposal was processed unilaterally, it seemed the opposition intended to secure the 13 trillion won universal relief fund through a supplementary budget.

[Kim Sang-hoon/People Power Party Policy Committee Chair: "If you want to at least mention the supplementary budget, shouldn't an apology to the public for the unilateral budget cuts enforced at the end of last year come first?"]

In response to the Democratic Party's supplementary budget proposal, Acting President Choi Sang-mok expressed a willingness to discuss it by holding a national policy council.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…<br>“대통령 이미 기소”

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…“대통령 이미 기소”
헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택

헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택
김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…<br>향후 재판 일정은?

김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…향후 재판 일정은?
“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송

“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.