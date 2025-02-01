Who is DeepSeek's founder?

동영상 고정 취소

The emergence of China's DeepSeek has caused a significant stir in the global AI market.



In China, the founder of DeepSeek is being portrayed as a hero, and there is intense interest in all his activities.



Who is the 40-year-old Chinese engineer who founded DeepSeek? KBS correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.



On Jan. 20, a scientific symposium was held, presided over by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.



Among the gray-haired scientists, a young figure stands out.



He is 40-year-old Liang Wenfeng, the founder of DeepSeek.



Liang Wenfeng gained immediate attention in the market with the AI model he unveiled that day, and in China, there is a growing interest in his every move amid a global sensation.



In the village where he spent his childhood, banners were hung to welcome Liang Wenfeng, who returned home for the Lunar New Year, and followers flocked from across the country.



[Liang Wenfeng's grandfather/Jan. 30: "(Did Liang Wenfeng come to see you?) He came yesterday evening and then left."]



Liang Wenfeng entered Zhejiang University, a prestigious engineering school in China, at the age of 17, majoring in electronic information engineering.



He researched investment techniques using computer programs in the wake of the financial crisis in the United States, and this experience led to his interest in "artificial intelligence deep learning."



[Liang Wenfeng/Founder of DeepSeek/2024: "Our starting point is not to make money by seizing opportunities, but to stand at the forefront of technology and promote the development of the entire ecosystem."]



Liang Wenfeng formed a team of over 150 developers, most of whom, like him, do not have overseas study experience.



Thanks to China's massive investments in advanced fields such as AI, electric vehicles, and batteries, these talents have been nurtured.



As the U.S. has announced plans to block exports of even low-end semiconductors used by DeepSeek, founder Liang Wenfeng is being depicted as a warrior in the technological war between China and the U.S.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



