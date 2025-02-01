News 9

DeepSeek shocks semiconductors

입력 2025.02.01 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last year, Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division faced significant challenges and ultimately received a performance report that fell far short of expectations.

As a measure to improve performance, they introduced high-performance semiconductor chips for AI, but with the emergence of China's AI, 'DeepSeek', our semiconductor industry has taken on an additional challenge.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

In the fourth quarter of last year, Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division recorded an operating profit of 2.9 trillion won.

After the second quarter, profits continued to decline and did not meet already lowered market expectations.

Samsung's main focus is on general-purpose memory semiconductors.

Sales of PCs and mobile devices, which use these chips, have decreased, and the competition from low-cost Chinese semiconductors has intensified.

The most painful aspect was the underperformance in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), where demand surged due to artificial intelligence (AI).

Samsung Electronics, which was surpassed by SK Hynix in annual operating profit by over 8 trillion won, is strategizing to increase HBM supply to turn the situation around.

[Kim Jae-jun/Samsung Electronics Memory Business Division Strategic Marketing Director/Samsung Electronics Conference Call: "We expect visible supply increases to begin in earnest from the second quarter."]

SK Hynix, a leader in HBM, saw its stock price drop nearly 10% today (1.31).

This was caused by the significant shock from the new competitor, China's AI 'DeepSeek.'

It demonstrated performance comparable to ChatGPT with relatively inexpensive low-spec chips, shaking the market.

While the semiconductor industry finds it difficult to predict the impact, they expressed hope that the market could expand since HBM is also used in the development of DeepSeek.

[Kim Jeong-ho/Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at KAIST: "The AI hegemony competition between the U.S. and China is expected to accelerate further. We predict that demand will ultimately continue to increase."]

However, there are concerns that investment may inevitably shrink as reports emerge that the Trump administration in the U.S. is expanding export regulations to include low-spec semiconductors.

[Noh Geun-chang/Head of Research Center at Hyundai Motor Securities: "From NVIDIA's perspective, they need to generate more profit from their existing market, right? This is not good for hardware manufacturers like ours."]

This means our semiconductor companies, which saw contrasting results last year, now face an unexpected external variable.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DeepSeek shocks semiconductors
    • 입력 2025-02-01 00:10:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last year, Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division faced significant challenges and ultimately received a performance report that fell far short of expectations.

As a measure to improve performance, they introduced high-performance semiconductor chips for AI, but with the emergence of China's AI, 'DeepSeek', our semiconductor industry has taken on an additional challenge.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

In the fourth quarter of last year, Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division recorded an operating profit of 2.9 trillion won.

After the second quarter, profits continued to decline and did not meet already lowered market expectations.

Samsung's main focus is on general-purpose memory semiconductors.

Sales of PCs and mobile devices, which use these chips, have decreased, and the competition from low-cost Chinese semiconductors has intensified.

The most painful aspect was the underperformance in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), where demand surged due to artificial intelligence (AI).

Samsung Electronics, which was surpassed by SK Hynix in annual operating profit by over 8 trillion won, is strategizing to increase HBM supply to turn the situation around.

[Kim Jae-jun/Samsung Electronics Memory Business Division Strategic Marketing Director/Samsung Electronics Conference Call: "We expect visible supply increases to begin in earnest from the second quarter."]

SK Hynix, a leader in HBM, saw its stock price drop nearly 10% today (1.31).

This was caused by the significant shock from the new competitor, China's AI 'DeepSeek.'

It demonstrated performance comparable to ChatGPT with relatively inexpensive low-spec chips, shaking the market.

While the semiconductor industry finds it difficult to predict the impact, they expressed hope that the market could expand since HBM is also used in the development of DeepSeek.

[Kim Jeong-ho/Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at KAIST: "The AI hegemony competition between the U.S. and China is expected to accelerate further. We predict that demand will ultimately continue to increase."]

However, there are concerns that investment may inevitably shrink as reports emerge that the Trump administration in the U.S. is expanding export regulations to include low-spec semiconductors.

[Noh Geun-chang/Head of Research Center at Hyundai Motor Securities: "From NVIDIA's perspective, they need to generate more profit from their existing market, right? This is not good for hardware manufacturers like ours."]

This means our semiconductor companies, which saw contrasting results last year, now face an unexpected external variable.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…<br>“대통령 이미 기소”

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…“대통령 이미 기소”
헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택

헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택
김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…<br>향후 재판 일정은?

김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…향후 재판 일정은?
“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송

“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.