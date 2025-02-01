U.S. tariffs imminent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has reiterated his policy of imposing tariffs on countries that go against the United States.



Only one day remains until he is expected to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and BRICS countries have also been added to the list of threats.



Our correspondent Park Il-jung reports from New York.



[Report]



President Trump gathered reporters to sign executive orders.



When asked about tariffs, this was his response.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(Tariffs on Canada and Mexico. 25%. That's coming on Saturday?) That's coming on the 1st. Saturday."]



He pointed to illegal immigration and the influx of the drug fentanyl as reasons for the tariffs.



Following his remarks, the currencies of Canada and Mexico dropped by more than 1%, indicating a sensitive reaction in the foreign exchange market.



However, Wall Street is focusing on negotiations between the U.S. government and the two countries.



Canada is reportedly considering the establishment of a North American fentanyl task force, while Mexico has created a working group on immigration issues.



[Claudia Sheinbaum/Mexican President: "I believe there will be no tariffs. We are in dialogue with the U.S."]



There are also expectations that even if tariffs are imposed, they will not last long.



This is because prolonged high tariffs could lead to rising prices in the U.S. and pose a threat to economic security.



[Guillermo Garcia Sanchez/Texas A&M University Professor: "If the U.S. wants to grow as a superpower even more, if the United States want to be the most important market, it needs trade between Canada and Mexico to flow."]



President Trump also threatened to impose a 100% tariff on BRICS countries, including Brazil, if they pursue alternative currencies to the dollar.



In response, Brazil has stated it will retaliate with counter-tariffs, leaving the possibility of a trade war still on the table.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



