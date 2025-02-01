MBC ordered to probe harrassment

동영상 고정 취소

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has instructed MBC to investigate the workplace harassment allegations against the late Oh Yoanna, who was a weathercaster at MBC.



Today (1.31), the Ministry announced that the Seoul Western Employment and Labor Office under its jurisdiction has guided MBC to investigate the case in accordance with the Labor Standards Act.



In response, MBC stated that it will establish an investigation committee chaired by an external expert to clarify the allegations.



The investigation committee is expected to begin its formal investigation early next week after conducting preliminary preparations over the weekend.



