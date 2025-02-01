News 9

Rising unclaimed deaths

[Anchor]

In the era of super-aging, the number of 'unclaimed deaths' is increasing as the number of single-person households rises.

Local governments are conducting funerals for these individuals instead of their families, but there are calls to expand public support due to significant regional disparities.

This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

The memorial tablets of three unclaimed individuals are placed side by side.

A lonely funeral with no portrait or mourners.

Volunteers take on the role of attendants to mourn the deceased.

["Let us have a moment of silence. Silence."]

When an unclaimed person dies or their family refuses to claim the body, the local government organizes a public funeral.

Typically, the local government where the unclaimed person died bears the budget.

Unlike the capital region, such as Seoul, which has relatively strong finances, local governments that struggle to secure budgets often hold cremations without a funeral hall.

Unclaimed individuals face unwanted discrimination depending on where they passed away.

[Public funeral volunteer: "(Some local governments) do provide support, but due to budget limitations, they say they can only support half of the unclaimed deaths. There are shortcomings."]

The methods of announcing unclaimed deaths vary by region.

Due to the nature of unclaimed individuals, who have lost contact with their families, it is difficult for people around them to learn of their death unless the local government steps in.

Only local governments in Seoul and Busan are required to post obituaries.

[Kim Min-seok/Team Leader of the unclaimed funeral support organization 'Good Nanum': "Just as the UK established a 'Minister for Loneliness,' a central government-level control tower should be created to address regional disparities to some extent..."]

The number of unclaimed deaths, which has been on the rise every year, exceeded 20,000 from 2020 to Aug. 2024.

There are calls for public support to be strengthened so that there is no discrimination, even in moments of mourning.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.

