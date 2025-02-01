동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As we enter an ultra-aged society, the number of patients with knee arthritis is also on the rise.



It has been found that using stem cells extracted from the patient's own fat can slow the progression of arthritis.



Medical reporter Lee Chung-heon has the details.



[Report]



This woman, a patient with degenerative arthritis, usually experiences swelling and pain in her knees, making it difficult for her to go up and down stairs.



However, after receiving a stem cell injection taken from her own fat five months ago, her pain completely disappeared.



[Baek Cheol-sim/Stem Cell Treatment Recipient: "I’m not in pain, and I have no restrictions in my activities. I even went hiking in Gangwon-do. There are no issues at all."]



This woman, who could not walk for long due to knee pain, is now able to walk comfortably after receiving adipose stem cell treatment.



[Stem Cell Treatment Recipient: "I really feel like I can live. There’s no pain. Back then, the pain was so severe that walking was extremely difficult."]



The treatment involves extracting about 300cc of fat from the patient's abdomen or hips, concentrating it, and then injecting it into the knee joint.



In particular, the fat in the human body is rich in mesenchymal stem cells and various growth factors that reduce pain and regenerate damaged tissues.



According to overseas studies, one year after an adipose stem cell treatment, pain decreased by an average of 89.5% and joint stiffness by 68.2%.



A survey conducted at a domestic hospital also revealed that pain scores decreased by 52% just two months after adipose stem cell treatment.



Adipose stem cell treatment has been proven safe and effective, passing the Ministry of Health and Welfare's new medical technology evaluation last May.



This is KBS News, Lee Chung-heon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!