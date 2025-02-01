News 9

High school credit system launches

입력 2025.02.01 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

'Understanding Love', 'News and Media'.

It may look like a university lecture, but starting this year, new subjects like these will be introduced in high schools.

With the full implementation of the high school credit system for first-year students this new semester, students will be able to choose subjects they wish to take, just like university students registering for classes.

In the first year, students will first learn mandatory common subjects, and as they progress to higher grades, they will select subjects based on their career paths and aptitudes.

In college admissions, not only grades and standardized test scores will be evaluated, but also how many relevant subjects have been completed, making subject selection crucial.

This marks a significant change in the high school education landscape, and reporter Go Ah-reum has looked into the current state of preparations on the ground.

[Report]

Prospective first-year students are attending an explanation session for the high school credit system.

There are expectations that students will be able to design their career paths while choosing classes like college students.

[Kang Min-kyu/Prospective First-Year Student: "Since we have to choose (classes), I think carefully about it, and I feel like I can choose my career path better while taking classes."]

Some students express confusion about which classes to take.

[Lee Si-young/Prospective First-Year Student: "I'm worried a lot about choosing because I haven't decided on my career path yet."]

Concerns are also raised that the implementation of the high school credit system may widen the educational gap based on regional and parental income levels.

In fact, an analysis of schools participating in the high school credit system research found that urban schools offered an average of 33 elective subjects, while rural areas only had 26.

[High School Teacher in Chungcheongnam-do Province/Voice Altered: "They tell us to have children take online classes, but why should rural students have to take online classes instead of in-person classes?"]

If students flock to subjects that are easier to get high grades in, the original intention of prioritizing career paths and aptitudes may be undermined.

[Lim Ji-min/Prospective First-Year Student: "It seems like grades are a problem too, as the reality is that you need to get a top grade to go to college."]

As the number of subjects increases and individual career planning becomes more important, there are calls to reduce class sizes to an appropriate level for effective teaching and assessment.

[Jeong Mi-ra/Byeongjeom High School Teacher in Gyeonggi Province: "In a class with more than 25 students, can a teacher really provide appropriate feedback and individual guidance for each student?"]

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to strengthen customized support through communication portals like 'Together School' to reduce confusion arising from the introduction of the high school credit system.

KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • High school credit system launches
    • 입력 2025-02-01 00:46:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

'Understanding Love', 'News and Media'.

It may look like a university lecture, but starting this year, new subjects like these will be introduced in high schools.

With the full implementation of the high school credit system for first-year students this new semester, students will be able to choose subjects they wish to take, just like university students registering for classes.

In the first year, students will first learn mandatory common subjects, and as they progress to higher grades, they will select subjects based on their career paths and aptitudes.

In college admissions, not only grades and standardized test scores will be evaluated, but also how many relevant subjects have been completed, making subject selection crucial.

This marks a significant change in the high school education landscape, and reporter Go Ah-reum has looked into the current state of preparations on the ground.

[Report]

Prospective first-year students are attending an explanation session for the high school credit system.

There are expectations that students will be able to design their career paths while choosing classes like college students.

[Kang Min-kyu/Prospective First-Year Student: "Since we have to choose (classes), I think carefully about it, and I feel like I can choose my career path better while taking classes."]

Some students express confusion about which classes to take.

[Lee Si-young/Prospective First-Year Student: "I'm worried a lot about choosing because I haven't decided on my career path yet."]

Concerns are also raised that the implementation of the high school credit system may widen the educational gap based on regional and parental income levels.

In fact, an analysis of schools participating in the high school credit system research found that urban schools offered an average of 33 elective subjects, while rural areas only had 26.

[High School Teacher in Chungcheongnam-do Province/Voice Altered: "They tell us to have children take online classes, but why should rural students have to take online classes instead of in-person classes?"]

If students flock to subjects that are easier to get high grades in, the original intention of prioritizing career paths and aptitudes may be undermined.

[Lim Ji-min/Prospective First-Year Student: "It seems like grades are a problem too, as the reality is that you need to get a top grade to go to college."]

As the number of subjects increases and individual career planning becomes more important, there are calls to reduce class sizes to an appropriate level for effective teaching and assessment.

[Jeong Mi-ra/Byeongjeom High School Teacher in Gyeonggi Province: "In a class with more than 25 students, can a teacher really provide appropriate feedback and individual guidance for each student?"]

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to strengthen customized support through communication portals like 'Together School' to reduce confusion arising from the introduction of the high school credit system.

KBS News, Go Ah-reum.
고아름
고아름 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…<br>“대통령 이미 기소”

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…“대통령 이미 기소”
헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택

헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택
김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…<br>향후 재판 일정은?

김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…향후 재판 일정은?
“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송

“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.