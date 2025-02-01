News 9

KEPCO battles KB Insurance

입력 2025.02.01 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In professional volleyball, KEPCO and KB Insurance are engaged in a tight battle that has gone to the fifth set.

The fierce competition continues between KEPCO, led by local attackers, and KB Insurance, featuring foreign players.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il, please provide us with the details.

[Report]

In the middle of the first set, KEPCO's Lim Sung-jin scores with a service ace.

It was a perfectly placed serve that landed just on the line.

As KB Insurance mounted a strong comeback towards the end of the first set, Lim Sung-jin secured the set with two consecutive service points from powerful serves.

KEPCO gained momentum by winning the first set against their nemesis, KB Insurance.

In the middle of the second set, KB Insurance's Hwang Kyung-Min and Yaqoob both attempted attacks but ended up making errors.

It was a situation that could have led to injuries, and the expression on coach Afonso's face darkened as the players struggled to coordinate.

In a deuce battle that continued in the second set, Lim Sung-jin took the set with a diagonal spike this time.

KB Insurance won the third set, changing the momentum of the match.

The somewhat sluggish Villena came back to lead the counterattack.

In the fourth set, Park Sang-ha's powerful hits also made an impact, allowing KB Insurance to tie the set score at 2-2.

A fierce battle on Friday, Jan. 31.

Even as we report this, KB Insurance and KEPCO are continuing their intense deuce battle in the fifth set.

In the women's division, IBK defeated Pepper Savings Bank 3-1.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KEPCO battles KB Insurance
    • 입력 2025-02-01 00:46:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

In professional volleyball, KEPCO and KB Insurance are engaged in a tight battle that has gone to the fifth set.

The fierce competition continues between KEPCO, led by local attackers, and KB Insurance, featuring foreign players.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il, please provide us with the details.

[Report]

In the middle of the first set, KEPCO's Lim Sung-jin scores with a service ace.

It was a perfectly placed serve that landed just on the line.

As KB Insurance mounted a strong comeback towards the end of the first set, Lim Sung-jin secured the set with two consecutive service points from powerful serves.

KEPCO gained momentum by winning the first set against their nemesis, KB Insurance.

In the middle of the second set, KB Insurance's Hwang Kyung-Min and Yaqoob both attempted attacks but ended up making errors.

It was a situation that could have led to injuries, and the expression on coach Afonso's face darkened as the players struggled to coordinate.

In a deuce battle that continued in the second set, Lim Sung-jin took the set with a diagonal spike this time.

KB Insurance won the third set, changing the momentum of the match.

The somewhat sluggish Villena came back to lead the counterattack.

In the fourth set, Park Sang-ha's powerful hits also made an impact, allowing KB Insurance to tie the set score at 2-2.

A fierce battle on Friday, Jan. 31.

Even as we report this, KB Insurance and KEPCO are continuing their intense deuce battle in the fifth set.

In the women's division, IBK defeated Pepper Savings Bank 3-1.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
심병일
심병일 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…<br>“대통령 이미 기소”

최상목 ‘내란특검’ 두 번째 거부권…“대통령 이미 기소”
헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택

헌재, ‘편향성 논란’에 “권한 침해 우려”…조태용 등 증인 채택
김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…<br>향후 재판 일정은?

김용현과 같은 재판부 배당…향후 재판 일정은?
“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송

“기내서 보조배터리 몸에 지녀야”…있으나 마나 안내방송
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.