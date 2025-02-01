KEPCO battles KB Insurance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional volleyball, KEPCO and KB Insurance are engaged in a tight battle that has gone to the fifth set.



The fierce competition continues between KEPCO, led by local attackers, and KB Insurance, featuring foreign players.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il, please provide us with the details.



[Report]



In the middle of the first set, KEPCO's Lim Sung-jin scores with a service ace.



It was a perfectly placed serve that landed just on the line.



As KB Insurance mounted a strong comeback towards the end of the first set, Lim Sung-jin secured the set with two consecutive service points from powerful serves.



KEPCO gained momentum by winning the first set against their nemesis, KB Insurance.



In the middle of the second set, KB Insurance's Hwang Kyung-Min and Yaqoob both attempted attacks but ended up making errors.



It was a situation that could have led to injuries, and the expression on coach Afonso's face darkened as the players struggled to coordinate.



In a deuce battle that continued in the second set, Lim Sung-jin took the set with a diagonal spike this time.



KB Insurance won the third set, changing the momentum of the match.



The somewhat sluggish Villena came back to lead the counterattack.



In the fourth set, Park Sang-ha's powerful hits also made an impact, allowing KB Insurance to tie the set score at 2-2.



A fierce battle on Friday, Jan. 31.



Even as we report this, KB Insurance and KEPCO are continuing their intense deuce battle in the fifth set.



In the women's division, IBK defeated Pepper Savings Bank 3-1.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



