AI-powered apps for sleep issues

There is a saying that sleep is the best medicine, highlighting the importance of sleep, but many people complain about sleep problems.



Artificial intelligence is also being used to solve these sleep issues.



What kind of help does it provide? Our Hwang Jeong-ho reports.



[Report]



This office worker in his 40s cannot sleep well due to severe snoring.



When he visited the hospital, instead of a sleep test, he was prescribed a smartphone app.



["There is a way to do a simple test at home first."]



The app, equipped with AI technology, analyzes breathing patterns while sleeping.



[Yang Dong-hyuk/Office Worker: "I think it has been very helpful for me in terms of health management."]



This app has AI technology that can determine the presence of sleep apnea based solely on the sounds made during sleep, having received medical device approval.



[Lee Dong-heon/CEO of AI-based Sleep Analysis Company: "Through the AI model and high-quality data, we can determine whether sleep apnea exists just by sound."]



AI technology that helps solve sleep problems is implemented in various ways.



When lying on a mattress with a vibration detection device, it can measure heart rate and more.



AI analyzes the user's sleep information in real-time.



[Lee Jong-min/CEO of Sleep Solution Company: "We are using a vast amount of data, which we have actually tested in hospitals, to estimate the current situation through AI."]



The smartphone app requires users to solve math problems and even exercise to stop the alarm.



AI is also utilized to enhance sleep efficiency by facilitating smooth waking.



[Shin Jae-myung/CEO of Alarm & Sleep Management Company: "An AI model is embedded to determine whether a person is in deep or light sleep based on how they breathe and snore."]



In the year before last, 1.24 million people visited hospitals for sleep disorders, and the industry predicts that the global 'sleep tech' market combined with AI will grow by 6% each year.



KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.



