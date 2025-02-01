Man. United beats FCSB

동영상 고정 취소

Despite struggling in the league like Tottenham, Manchester United, a team that is thriving in European competitions, has advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League without a loss.



Manchester United faced Romania's Steaua in the eighth match of the Europa League!



A perfect opportunity for Garnacho hit the post, creating a tense atmosphere, but Manchester United proved to be strong in the Europa League.



Dalot shook the net of Steaua with a left-footed shot in the 15th minute of the second half, and in the 23rd minute, Mainoo scored an additional goal from Garnacho's cross.



With a clean 2-0 victory, Manchester United secured their place in the round of 16 with 5 wins and 3 draws, remaining unbeaten in the Europa League.



