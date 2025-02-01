Dribbling Magician Son Heung-min

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min received the highest rating despite playing only 45 minutes in the first half of the Europa League match without scoring or assisting.



The reason was his dazzling dribbling, rivaling that of Ronaldo and Messi.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Son Heung-min's spectacular dribbling breaks down the left side of Sweden's Elfsborg.



After feinting once, twice, and three times, the only way to stop him was by committing a foul.



Son Heung-min's dazzling dribbling continued throughout the first half.



The combination of his running speed and ball control was particularly impressive as he broke through three defenders.



His dribbling, where he feinted with his right foot and slipped to the left, was reminiscent of the past greats like Ronaldo and Messi.



In the 39th minute of the first half, he created a crucial scoring opportunity with this pattern.



Although he was substituted after the first half without a goal or assist, Son Heung-min received the highest rating of 8.3 from a football statistics outlet.



He successfully completed a total of 10 dribbles in the first half, setting a record for the most dribbles completed in a first half of the Europa League.



Tottenham Hotspur scored three goals in the second half to win 3-0.



Young players, including Mikey Moore, who grew up in the Tottenham youth academy, scored the goals.



[Mikey Moore/Tottenham: "Sonny, he helped me so much and he was present for me, so it was nice to share it with the boys."]



Captain Son Heung-min posted a photo with his juniors on social media, calling it a really special day for the club and academy, praising the young players.



While struggling in the league, Tottenham has recorded 5 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss in the Europa League, securing direct qualification to the Round of 16.



Son Heung-min will face Brentford, the team of defender Kim Ji-soo, in the 24th round of the Premier League on Sunday night.



KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



