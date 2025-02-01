News 9

KT Sonicboom soars to 4th place

[Anchor]

After the introduction of hard calls, the biggest variable this season has been player injuries.

Since the referees are not blowing the whistle for minor fouls, the physical confrontations have become even more intense, and today, a fierce battle unfolded in the game between KT Sonicboom and Sono Skygunners.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

KT's Ismael Romero caught the ball, but the whistle was blown, and Sono's Lim Dong-seop fell to the ground.

Upon closer inspection, Romero swung his left arm widely and hit Lim Dong-seop's face with his elbow.

[Commentary: "He used his arm as if to vent his anger on Lim Dong-seop."]

Romero's unnecessary action led to a U foul being called, but that was not the end of it.

Just 17 seconds later, Romero's aggressive movement while grabbing a rebound caused blood to flow from Park Jin-cheol's face, and in the fourth quarter, Han Hui-won, while shooting, was hit by a defender's elbow and required treatment for bleeding on his eyelid.

The introduction of hard calls has resulted in even more aggressive physical confrontations, ultimately leading to fouls that caused bleeding.

KT is in a fierce battle for mid-tier positioning, while Sono is trying to avoid finishing last, which has led to these dangerous scenes with a high risk of injury. However, what ultimately decided the game was a ridiculous mistake.

Sono, who once led by 13 points, collapsed due to a series of mistakes in the fourth quarter, and KT did not miss this opportunity.

In the end, KT secured a solo fourth place with their third consecutive win, while Sono fell into a four-game losing streak.

[Park Jun-young/KT: "We showed a poor performance in the first half, but we came together in the second half, and I'm very happy that we won."]

In women's basketball, Woori Bank Woori WON defeated Samsung Life Blueminx and achieved their fourth consecutive win, becoming co-leaders with BNK Sum once again.

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

