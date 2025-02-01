Kim A-lim leads LPGA opener

동영상 고정 취소

After rigorous physical training during the winter, Kim A-lim took the lead in the LPGA Tour opening event, having changed her shot shape to a fade.



In the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations tournament, which features 32 winners from the past two years of the tour.



Last year's Lotte Championship winner, Kim A-lim, made a birdie by hitting her second iron shot on the 7th hole right in front of the pin.



On the final par 5 hole, she added another birdie opportunity with an exquisite approach shot.



Having switched to a fade ball ahead of this season, Kim A-lim received a sweet scorecard of 7 under par on the first day of the tournament.



[Kim A-lim/Mediheal: "Switching from a draw to a fade made everything easier to control. If I continue to gather good data, I think I will be able to see better shots."]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!