Kim A-lim leads LPGA opener
In the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations tournament, which features 32 winners from the past two years of the tour.
Last year's Lotte Championship winner, Kim A-lim, made a birdie by hitting her second iron shot on the 7th hole right in front of the pin.
On the final par 5 hole, she added another birdie opportunity with an exquisite approach shot.
Having switched to a fade ball ahead of this season, Kim A-lim received a sweet scorecard of 7 under par on the first day of the tournament.
[Kim A-lim/Mediheal: "Switching from a draw to a fade made everything easier to control. If I continue to gather good data, I think I will be able to see better shots."]
-
- 입력 2025-02-01 01:09:58
- 수정2025-02-01 01:10:17
