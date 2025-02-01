News 9

Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China

입력 2025.02.01 (23:14)

[Anchor]

It was not just a simple threat.

The so-called "tariff bomb" declared by U.S. President Trump has become a reality.

Starting today, local time, the U.S. will impose a 25% tariff on products from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10% tariff on products from China.

The curtain has risen on the so-called trade war.

The first report is by Lee Rang.

[Report]

U.S. President Trump, who had announced that tariffs would be imposed on Canada, Mexico, and China starting February 1, has confirmed his strong will to proceed.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(Not a negotiation tool?) No, it's not. No. It's pure economic. We have big deficits with, as you know, with all three of them."]

When asked if there was anything the targeted countries could do to prevent the tariffs, Trump emphasized, "There is nothing they can do right now."

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "If the President at any time decides to roll back those tariffs, I'll leave it to him to make that decision. But starting tomorrow (Feb. 1), those tariffs will be in place."]

According to President Trump's announcement, starting today, local time, a 25% tariff will be imposed on goods exported to the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, which previously had no tariffs.

An additional 10% tariff will be imposed on U.S. imports from China.

However, specific implementation plans for the tariffs have not yet been announced.

President Trump has also brought out the tariff card against not only the three countries but also the European Union (EU).

[Trump/President of the United States: "Am I going to impose tariffs on the European Union? Do you want the truthful answer or shall we give you a political answer? Absolutely."]

He also indicated that additional tariffs would be imposed within months on specific items such as semiconductors, oil, steel, and pharmaceuticals, regardless of the exporting country.

This is KBS News, Lee Rang.

