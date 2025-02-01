Global trade war to intensify

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's connect to the U.S. for more details.



Reporter Kim Kyung-soo, starting today local time, they are going to impose high tariffs, right?



What time will it start?



[Reporter]



Yes, if President Trump signs the executive order today, the imposed tariffs will go into effect.



Negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes, but at the least, President Trump's determination seems very firm.



[Anchor]



So what is the context of targeting Canada, Mexico, and China as the first targets for tariffs?



[Reporter]



There is certainly Trump's intention to address illegal immigration and drug issues using tariffs as a tool.



There is also the issue of trade imbalance.



According to the U.S. records for 2023, the country with the largest trade deficit is China.



Mexico ranks second, and Canada is sixth.



The background of trade deficits is also why these three countries have become targets for tariffs.



Trump is also hinting at tariffs against the EU, and if you look at the data, Germany, Ireland, and Italy are EU member countries.



South Korea ranks eighth.



Since Trump is targeting these major trading partners, South Korea, which has been criticized for security free-riding, could also become a target.



Our companies, which are currently establishing North American production bases in Mexico and Canada, may also suffer from the imposition of tariffs.



[Anchor]



Mexico has shown a strong reaction, saying it will not just sit back. What do you think?



Will the three targeted countries retaliate?



[Reporter]



The most immediate response to tariffs is retaliatory tariffs.



Canada, Mexico, and China are all considering the option of retaliatory tariffs.



The problem is that if high tariffs block export routes, everyone will be looking for new export paths, which could lead to a vicious cycle of trade conflicts spreading globally.



[Anchor]



But what about that?



Imposing such high tariffs could raise prices, so it might not be entirely good for the U.S., right?



[Reporter]



That's correct.



According to research, if this measure is implemented, household spending in the U.S. is expected to increase by about 1.2 million won this year.



Inflation is also a burden for Trump, so there are predictions that the tariffs won't last long.



However, President Trump claims that tariffs do not lead to price increases.



[Anchor]



Moving on to something else.



The Trump administration is pushing hard on illegal immigration enforcement, and a South Korean national has also been arrested, right?



[Reporter]



The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Korean man in Atlanta, who was convicted of possessing materials depicting minors in a sexual manner, and the White House has publicly released his name and face through social media.



This has been reported from Washington.



