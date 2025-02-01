Tariff war impact on Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are dark clouds over our export outlook as well.



We are facing fiercer competition with Chinese products from all over the globe.



Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has analyzed the situation.



[Report]



The opening act of the tariff war was not a 'universal tariff'.



It specifically targeted Mexico, Canada, and China.



This is why the possibility of our exports fluctuating immediately is low.



Taking China, our largest trading partner, as an example, while fewer Chinese goods are exported to the U.S., Korean intermediate goods may also be sold less in China, but at the same time, Korean products could sell more in the U.S. to fill the gap left by China.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "Both positive and negative effects coexist. When you combine the plus and minus (effects), the overall impact is not significant…."]



The problem lies in markets outside the U.S.



China is the second-largest exporter to the U.S.



13.5 percent of U.S. imports are from China.



There is a high possibility that as Chinese products are pushed out of the U.S., they will be exported more to other countries.



["(Xiaomi smartphone) The 256GB model is 599,800 won!"]



From Chinese TVs and refrigerators to electric vehicles.



Chinese products are competitive in both price and performance.



We are in a position where competition is even higher with these Chinese products in different countries around the world.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "If the U.S. imposes tariffs, the Chinese government will likely further devalue the yuan. When converted to dollars, the price competitiveness of Chinese products will increase."]



It is also a concern that China and Europe will unleash retaliatory tariffs and other countermeasures.



The IMF has projected that the Trump tariff war will lower global growth rates by 0.8 percentage points this year.



This means that while our exports may decrease, there is little room for them to increase.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



