Yoon's side urges judges' recusal

[Anchor]



The next news is about the impeachment trial.



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has submitted a request for the recusal of three constitutional judges to the Constitutional Court.



The request states, "There may be issues with the fairness of the trial, so the judges should withdraw from the case themselves."



The Constitutional Court previously stated that the controversy over the judges' fairness distorts the essence of the impeachment trial.



Kang Pu-reun reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has raised concerns about fairness against three judges.



Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae is said to be politically biased due to interactions with opposition politicians, while judges Lee Mi-sun and Jeong Gye-seon are claimed to have issues related to their families' political inclinations.



President Yoon's side stated, "The trust that the trial is fair must be recognized from the outside," and submitted a request for the recusal of the three judges.



They also announced plans to recruit a public defense team consisting of ordinary citizens.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/President Yoon's side: "We hope that the public can truly recognize this aspect and that a fair and prudent trial can proceed...."]



Recusal refers to a situation where a judge believes it is difficult to conduct a fair trial and withdraws from the case.



Therefore, it is based on the judge's own judgment, and the likelihood of the three judges accepting this is not high.



[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School/Former Director of the Constitutional Court Research Institute: "A request for recusal is not a legal expression of intent. Recusal is something that the judge does themselves. It's not a matter of dismissal or rejection."]



President Yoon's side has already submitted a request for the recusal of Judge Jeong Gye-seon once.



Unlike voluntary recusal, which is when a judge withdraws from the case themselves, a request for recusal is made by the parties involved, and the Constitutional Court dismissed it last month.



The reason for the dismissal was that subjective suspicions of the parties alone do not constitute grounds for recusal.



The Constitutional Court Act states that if a party makes a statement during the proceedings, they can no longer file a recusal request.



Which is why it seems that President Yoon's side urged the judges to recuse themselves as they can no longer file a recusal request.



The Constitutional Court stated in a briefing yesterday (Jan. 31) that the controversy over the judges' fairness distorts the essence of the impeachment trial, and "objective circumstances are necessary for a judge's recusal."



KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



