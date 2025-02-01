News 9

Yoon's side urges judges' recusal

입력 2025.02.01 (23:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The next news is about the impeachment trial.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has submitted a request for the recusal of three constitutional judges to the Constitutional Court.

The request states, "There may be issues with the fairness of the trial, so the judges should withdraw from the case themselves."

The Constitutional Court previously stated that the controversy over the judges' fairness distorts the essence of the impeachment trial.

Kang Pu-reun reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has raised concerns about fairness against three judges.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae is said to be politically biased due to interactions with opposition politicians, while judges Lee Mi-sun and Jeong Gye-seon are claimed to have issues related to their families' political inclinations.

President Yoon's side stated, "The trust that the trial is fair must be recognized from the outside," and submitted a request for the recusal of the three judges.

They also announced plans to recruit a public defense team consisting of ordinary citizens.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/President Yoon's side: "We hope that the public can truly recognize this aspect and that a fair and prudent trial can proceed...."]

Recusal refers to a situation where a judge believes it is difficult to conduct a fair trial and withdraws from the case.

Therefore, it is based on the judge's own judgment, and the likelihood of the three judges accepting this is not high.

[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School/Former Director of the Constitutional Court Research Institute: "A request for recusal is not a legal expression of intent. Recusal is something that the judge does themselves. It's not a matter of dismissal or rejection."]

President Yoon's side has already submitted a request for the recusal of Judge Jeong Gye-seon once.

Unlike voluntary recusal, which is when a judge withdraws from the case themselves, a request for recusal is made by the parties involved, and the Constitutional Court dismissed it last month.

The reason for the dismissal was that subjective suspicions of the parties alone do not constitute grounds for recusal.

The Constitutional Court Act states that if a party makes a statement during the proceedings, they can no longer file a recusal request.

Which is why it seems that President Yoon's side urged the judges to recuse themselves as they can no longer file a recusal request.

The Constitutional Court stated in a briefing yesterday (Jan. 31) that the controversy over the judges' fairness distorts the essence of the impeachment trial, and "objective circumstances are necessary for a judge's recusal."

KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon's side urges judges' recusal
    • 입력 2025-02-01 23:14:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

The next news is about the impeachment trial.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has submitted a request for the recusal of three constitutional judges to the Constitutional Court.

The request states, "There may be issues with the fairness of the trial, so the judges should withdraw from the case themselves."

The Constitutional Court previously stated that the controversy over the judges' fairness distorts the essence of the impeachment trial.

Kang Pu-reun reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has raised concerns about fairness against three judges.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae is said to be politically biased due to interactions with opposition politicians, while judges Lee Mi-sun and Jeong Gye-seon are claimed to have issues related to their families' political inclinations.

President Yoon's side stated, "The trust that the trial is fair must be recognized from the outside," and submitted a request for the recusal of the three judges.

They also announced plans to recruit a public defense team consisting of ordinary citizens.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/President Yoon's side: "We hope that the public can truly recognize this aspect and that a fair and prudent trial can proceed...."]

Recusal refers to a situation where a judge believes it is difficult to conduct a fair trial and withdraws from the case.

Therefore, it is based on the judge's own judgment, and the likelihood of the three judges accepting this is not high.

[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School/Former Director of the Constitutional Court Research Institute: "A request for recusal is not a legal expression of intent. Recusal is something that the judge does themselves. It's not a matter of dismissal or rejection."]

President Yoon's side has already submitted a request for the recusal of Judge Jeong Gye-seon once.

Unlike voluntary recusal, which is when a judge withdraws from the case themselves, a request for recusal is made by the parties involved, and the Constitutional Court dismissed it last month.

The reason for the dismissal was that subjective suspicions of the parties alone do not constitute grounds for recusal.

The Constitutional Court Act states that if a party makes a statement during the proceedings, they can no longer file a recusal request.

Which is why it seems that President Yoon's side urged the judges to recuse themselves as they can no longer file a recusal request.

The Constitutional Court stated in a briefing yesterday (Jan. 31) that the controversy over the judges' fairness distorts the essence of the impeachment trial, and "objective circumstances are necessary for a judge's recusal."

KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“캐나다·멕시코·중국부터”…‘관세 전쟁’ 시작됐다

“캐나다·멕시코·중국부터”…‘관세 전쟁’ 시작됐다
윤 측 “헌법재판관 3명 회피 <br>촉구”…탄핵 심판 영향은?

윤 측 “헌법재판관 3명 회피 촉구”…탄핵 심판 영향은?
국립한글박물관서 불…<br>“주요 유물 피해 없어”

국립한글박물관서 불…“주요 유물 피해 없어”
이번엔 필라델피아에서 <br>소형항공기 번화가 추락

이번엔 필라델피아에서 소형항공기 번화가 추락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.