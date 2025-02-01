Weekend impeachment protests

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we have news about the protests.



Today (Feb. 1), which is a weekend, large-scale pro and anti-impeachment rallies regarding President Yoon were held throughout the city.



Min Jeong-hee reports.



[Report]



The area in front of Seoul City Hall was filled with crowds opposing the impeachment.



Participants in the anti-impeachment rally waved the Korean and American flags, demanding the invalidation of the impeachment and the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



["Let’s save Yoon Suk Yeol!"]



An anti-impeachment rally was also held near the National Assembly Station in Yeouido, and at Busan Station Square, a rally attended by Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil took place.



Due to the large crowds, police controlled two lanes in front of Busan Station and deployed over 320 personnel to manage safety at the scene.



Near the intersection of Gyeongbokgung Station, a rally calling for President Yoon's impeachment was held.



Participants in the pro-impeachment rally demanded the immediate dismissal of President Yoon and urged the Constitutional Court for a swift decision.



["Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!"]



A pro-impeachment rally was also held near Anguk Station, where the Constitutional Court is located, and a march followed the rally.



As protests continued throughout downtown Seoul, police deployed over 240 traffic officers to reduce traffic congestion.



With the fifth hearing of the impeachment trial scheduled for the 4th, pro and anti-impeachment rallies are expected to continue every weekend for the time being.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



