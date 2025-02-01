Medical jet crash in Philadephia

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Two days after a passenger plane crash in Washington, D.C., a small medical aircraft carrying patients has crashed in Philadelphia.



It appears that all six passengers on board have died.



First, let's take a look at the details of the accident, and then we will connect with our correspondent Park Il-jung who is on the scene.



[Reporter]



Near an intersection bustling with cars, something fell, and a large fireball erupted.



A person coming out of their house hurriedly took shelter inside, startled by the explosion.



Due to the explosion, nearby houses and vehicles also caught fire.



[Mickey LittleJohn/Witness: "I was right here at the door of my job and all I could see is a big ball of flames in the sky, literally. We heard a loud loud bang. It shook the entire building. The whole building shook."]



Around 6 PM local time on Friday, a small aircraft crashed in the busy downtown area of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



The aircraft took off from a nearby airport but failed to gain altitude above 500 meters and crashed at a speed of 200 km/h.



[Control Tower Communication: "We have a lost aircraft. We're not exactly sure what happened so we're trying to figure it out. For now, the field is going to be closed."]



This aircraft used for patient transport had six people on board, including a child patient, their mother, and a doctor, all of whom have died.



Several buildings and vehicles on the ground were damaged, but there have been no reports of fatalities from this incident yet.



[Cherelle Parker/Mayor of Philadelphia: "As of now we have no reports on the number of fatalities. So right now, we're just asking for prayers, for any and every one who may have been affected."]



Six people were transported to a nearby hospital, three of whom have been discharged, and the remaining three are reported to be in stable condition.



[Anchor]



Park Il-jung, you are at the site of the aircraft crash, right?



It seems that police are controlling the area.



[Reporter]



The accident site is behind me.



The area is cordoned off for investigation into the cause of the accident, making it difficult to get closer.



The fire that spread nearby after the plane crashed and exploded has been extinguished, and there are no visible flames now.



As the day begins to brighten, it seems that the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a thorough investigation, including collecting flight data recorders.



So far, cautious observations suggest that for some reason, the aircraft lost lift and became uncontrollable, leading to the crash.



This is based on the fact that the crash speed was extremely fast.



After a large number of casualties from a collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington, D.C. two days ago, the crash of another aircraft near a busy area has shocked American society.



President Trump expressed his condolences on social media, stating, "Many innocent souls have been lost."



This has been a report from Philadelphia.



