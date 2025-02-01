News 9

Fishing boats run aground in Jeju

[Anchor]

Two fishing boats have run aground in the waters off Jeju, where a wave warning had been issued.

Out of the 15 crew members on board, 2 have died and 2 are missing, while the coast guard and navy are conducting nighttime search operations in the area of the accident.

This is a report by Min So-young.

[Report]

The two vessels, tilted to the side, are being battered by fierce waves that seem ready to swallow them whole.

Rescue teams are cutting through the waves to reach the crew members clinging to the rocks.

Around 9:20 AM today (Feb. 1), two fishing boats, weighing 32 tons and 29 tons, ran aground about 500 meters off the coast of Gujwa-eup, Jeju City.

[Hong Seong-woo/Village Resident: "The whole village smells (of the boat's oil), the smell is everywhere because of the southeast wind. So I came to see what happened."]

The coast guard, which was dispatched after receiving the report, rescued 12 of the 15 people on the two boats.

However, one Korean captain was transferred to the hospital but died, and an Indonesian crew member was found dead on the shore four hours after the accident.

The area of the accident was under a wave warning, with strong winds and high waves making rescue operations difficult.

The fishing boats belonged to the same fleet, and it is presumed that one boat, which experienced engine trouble, was being towed by another boat when they both collided with a reef.

[Choi Seong-hoon/Captain of the accident boats fleet: "We hooked the line, but when we pulled it, the line broke, and we were pushed ashore together. We went to rescue, and both sank."]

The area around Tokki Island, where the accident occurred, has shallow waters and many reefs, and at the time, waves reached up to 6 meters high.

In January of last year, a 31-ton fishing boat also ran aground in this area.

The coast guard and navy are deploying seven vessels to conduct nighttime searches for the two missing foreign crew members.

This is KBS News, Min So-young.

민소영
민소영 기자

