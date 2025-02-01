News 9

Suspected arson in Gwangju apartment

[Anchor]

Early this morning (Feb. 1), a fire, suspected to be arson, broke out in an apartment in Gwangju, injuring four residents who inhaled smoke and required hospital treatment.

There were also a series of traffic accidents in various locations.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has compiled the incident and accident news.

[Report]

The apartment hallway is completely blackened with soot.

The windows are shattered, and all the furniture inside has burned.

The fire broke out around 2 AM on the third floor of an apartment in Gwangju.

[Apartment Resident/Voice Altered: “The front door of the unit where the fire occurred was open, and I could see a light coming from inside. So I thought, no way, and I closed the door and went back inside.”]

Dozens of residents evacuated due to the fire, and four people were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A man in his 60s, who lived in the unit where the fire started, was found dead in the apartment's flower bed.

The police believe this man intentionally set the fire based on CCTV footage and are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

Vehicles are stopped inside a tunnel with their emergency lights on.

Last night (Jan. 31) around 10:50 PM, the tires of about 20 vehicles passing through the Suam Tunnel in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, were damaged one after another.

[“Don’t worry. You can’t come this way. It’s dangerous here.”]

The accident occurred when a passenger car collided with a structure, causing concrete pieces to fall to the ground.

The Korea Expressway Corporation stated that the tires of the following vehicles were damaged as they passed over the scattered concrete pieces.

Around 7:10 PM today, a fire broke out in a warehouse in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the fire department has issued a Level 1 response and has begun firefighting operations.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

이원희
이원희 기자

