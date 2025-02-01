Kim Hye-seong becoming a Dodgers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers, who has entered the Major League Baseball in the United States, made his first appearance since his departure last month.



Wearing a uniform with the number 6, he participated in a local event with his teammates, and in an interview with local media shouted, "Another victory this season!"



Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.



[Report]



At the site where the LA Dodgers team visited to deliver donations to the local fire department's emergency rescue facility, a familiar face can be seen.



It is Kim Hye-seong, wearing a uniform with the number 6.



Local media showed great interest as Kim Hye-seong made his first appearance more than a month after his signing announcement.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "Wearing this uniform itself was a great time, and I’m glad to spend the beginning so meaningfully."]



Kim Hye-seong expressed his determination for the season while comforting the local residents affected by the large wildfire.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I heard it was a big wildfire, and I want to remember this in my heart and work hard to help the team this season and bring victory."]



When asked about his teammate Ohtani, who was the first to congratulate him on his signing, this is how he responded.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "It's not just words, he also has a great personality, and I think he shows that personality well through his actions. He really seems like a wonderful player."]



The Dodgers organization announced that Kim Hye-seong is quickly adapting, sharing photos of his participation in the local event in real-time on social media.



Kim Hye-seong's signing ceremony is scheduled for about ten days later, and he will begin spring training two weeks later to prepare for the upcoming season.



This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.



