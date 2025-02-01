News 9

Winter of Wondaeri Birch Forest

[Anchor]

These days, if you go to Inje, in Gangwon-do Province, you will see a stunning scene created by white-barked birch trees forming a forest.

Reporter Kim Mun-young introduces the birch forest that shines even whiter on the silver snowfield.

[Report]

At 870 meters above sea level, the Wondaebong peak is covered in pure white snow.

After walking along the tranquil mountain path for an hour, an endlessly sprawling forest whiter than the snow unfolds.

With its white bark and straight trunk, the birch tree is called the aristocrat of the forest due to its dignified appearance.

The fine and soft inner flesh is revealed beneath the nine layers of bark.

["The texture is really so nice."]

A small cabin set against the winter forest evokes gasps of admiration from visitors in this exotic landscape.

[Jeon Ye-in / Korean resident in the U.S.: "Seeing such a clean landscape purifies my heart, and it feels like all the hardships I've been through are washed away."]

These birch trees were planted over seven years starting in 1989.

Instead of the pine trees that are prone to pests and diseases, 700,000 birch trees were planted.

Having lived in places colder than 40 degrees north latitude, they easily endure the harsh winters of Gangwon-do Province.

The white bark reflects ultraviolet rays, protects the trunk with its oily components, and has grown robustly up to 25 meters.

About 200,000 people visit each year to see this sight.

[Jo Cheong-je / Forest guide: "They endured the pain of shedding their precious branches. So, in our lives, we should also consider putting down our heavy burdens once in a while..."]

Two years ago, during a heavy snowfall, thousands of trees were bent, causing regret.

The trees that suffered from wet snow damage two years ago are gradually recovering with the help of supports.

As the birch trees light the wedding candles of newlyweds, they whisper hope as the new year begins.

This is KBS News, Kim Mun-young.

