Skywalkers’ 16-game winning streak

[Anchor]



In men's professional volleyball, it seems the Hyundai Capital team has forgotten how to lose, defeating their long-time rival Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, and continued their soaring streak of 16 consecutive wins.



True to their reputation as a tall team, Hyundai Capital dominated the blocking game with a score of 12 to 1, securing an easy victory.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Heo Su-bong stretches out his long arms to block the attack from Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance's Maxim.



This time, Choi Min-ho completely reads the opponent's timing and showcases the power of height once again.



With solid defense backing them up, Leo also succeeded in high spikes one after another, leading the attack as Hyundai Capital easily won the first and second sets, gaining an early advantage.



In the third set, the blocking wall continued to overwhelm Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.



Even the shortest player on the team, setter Hwang Seung-bin, joined the blocking spree, causing Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance to lose their fighting spirit.



[Park Cheol-woo: "Although he is considered the shortest in Hyundai Capital, he has long arms and good jumping ability. You really can't say he is a small player."]



Hyundai Capital, which dominated the blocking with a score of 12 to 1, comfortably took the third set as well, achieving a 3 to 0 victory.



Continuing their 16-game winning streak, Hyundai Capital widened the point gap to 20 points ahead of second-place Korean Air, racing ahead as the overwhelming leader.



In the women's division, the bottom-ranked GS Caltex, led by Silva's 33-point performance, defeated the Road Corporation and secured their fifth win of the season.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



