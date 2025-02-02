News 9

Skywalkers’ 16-game winning streak

입력 2025.02.02 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In men's professional volleyball, it seems the Hyundai Capital team has forgotten how to lose, defeating their long-time rival Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, and continued their soaring streak of 16 consecutive wins.

True to their reputation as a tall team, Hyundai Capital dominated the blocking game with a score of 12 to 1, securing an easy victory.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Heo Su-bong stretches out his long arms to block the attack from Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance's Maxim.

This time, Choi Min-ho completely reads the opponent's timing and showcases the power of height once again.

With solid defense backing them up, Leo also succeeded in high spikes one after another, leading the attack as Hyundai Capital easily won the first and second sets, gaining an early advantage.

In the third set, the blocking wall continued to overwhelm Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.

Even the shortest player on the team, setter Hwang Seung-bin, joined the blocking spree, causing Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance to lose their fighting spirit.

[Park Cheol-woo: "Although he is considered the shortest in Hyundai Capital, he has long arms and good jumping ability. You really can't say he is a small player."]

Hyundai Capital, which dominated the blocking with a score of 12 to 1, comfortably took the third set as well, achieving a 3 to 0 victory.

Continuing their 16-game winning streak, Hyundai Capital widened the point gap to 20 points ahead of second-place Korean Air, racing ahead as the overwhelming leader.

In the women's division, the bottom-ranked GS Caltex, led by Silva's 33-point performance, defeated the Road Corporation and secured their fifth win of the season.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Skywalkers’ 16-game winning streak
    • 입력 2025-02-02 00:11:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

In men's professional volleyball, it seems the Hyundai Capital team has forgotten how to lose, defeating their long-time rival Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, and continued their soaring streak of 16 consecutive wins.

True to their reputation as a tall team, Hyundai Capital dominated the blocking game with a score of 12 to 1, securing an easy victory.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Heo Su-bong stretches out his long arms to block the attack from Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance's Maxim.

This time, Choi Min-ho completely reads the opponent's timing and showcases the power of height once again.

With solid defense backing them up, Leo also succeeded in high spikes one after another, leading the attack as Hyundai Capital easily won the first and second sets, gaining an early advantage.

In the third set, the blocking wall continued to overwhelm Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.

Even the shortest player on the team, setter Hwang Seung-bin, joined the blocking spree, causing Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance to lose their fighting spirit.

[Park Cheol-woo: "Although he is considered the shortest in Hyundai Capital, he has long arms and good jumping ability. You really can't say he is a small player."]

Hyundai Capital, which dominated the blocking with a score of 12 to 1, comfortably took the third set as well, achieving a 3 to 0 victory.

Continuing their 16-game winning streak, Hyundai Capital widened the point gap to 20 points ahead of second-place Korean Air, racing ahead as the overwhelming leader.

In the women's division, the bottom-ranked GS Caltex, led by Silva's 33-point performance, defeated the Road Corporation and secured their fifth win of the season.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“캐나다·멕시코·중국부터”…‘관세 전쟁’ 시작됐다

“캐나다·멕시코·중국부터”…‘관세 전쟁’ 시작됐다
윤 측 “헌법재판관 3명 회피 <br>촉구”…탄핵 심판 영향은?

윤 측 “헌법재판관 3명 회피 촉구”…탄핵 심판 영향은?
국립한글박물관서 불…<br>“주요 유물 피해 없어”

국립한글박물관서 불…“주요 유물 피해 없어”
이번엔 필라델피아에서 <br>소형항공기 번화가 추락

이번엔 필라델피아에서 소형항공기 번화가 추락
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.