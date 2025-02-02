Kim A-rim leads LPGA season opener

동영상 고정 취소

In the season opener of the LPGA Tour, Kim A-rim maintained her lead for two consecutive days, continuing to hold a three-stroke advantage.



In the second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations tournament held in Orlando, U.S., Kim A-rim recorded six birdies and three bogeys for a score of three under par.



With a total score of ten under par after the second round, Kim A-rim kept her first place, three strokes ahead of Sweden's Linn Grant.



World number one Nelly Korda from the U.S. is tied for third place with a score of six under par, while Ko Jin-young is in sixth place with five under par, and Kim Hyo-joo is tied for ninth place with three under par.



