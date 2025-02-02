Marei leads LG to winning streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional basketball, LG defeated DB and achieved their seventh consecutive win.



Foreign player Marei delighted fans and led the winning streak.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.



[Report]



Until recently, LG's Marei had a free throw success rate of only 57%.



He had a chance for free throws in the first quarter.



The first shot was short and didn't even hit the rim.



["The free throw has turned into an air ball, which is quite rare."]



The second shot hit the front rim and also didn't go in, but he quickly grabbed the rebound and scored.



["He manages to make two points."]



In the middle of the fourth quarter, during a fast break opportunity, Tamayo failed to score, but Marei finished it off.



It was clearly a shot, but it looked like a pass. Marei's determination, who ran alongside until the end, shone through.



And at the end of the fourth quarter, Marei received a pass from Yang Jun-seok in mid-air and connected it to a shot.



It was a valuable score that completely crushed DB's will to chase.



Marei contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds, leading LG to a thrilling seventh consecutive win.



Korea Gas Corporation Ndoye's dunk.



Kim Sun-hyung's fantastic pass and An Young-jun's finish stood out in SK's fast break.



In a tight contest, the leading SK ultimately secured a 5-point victory, starting their winning streak again.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!