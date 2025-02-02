Marei leads LG to winning streak
In professional basketball, LG defeated DB and achieved their seventh consecutive win.
Foreign player Marei delighted fans and led the winning streak.
Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.
[Report]
Until recently, LG's Marei had a free throw success rate of only 57%.
He had a chance for free throws in the first quarter.
The first shot was short and didn't even hit the rim.
["The free throw has turned into an air ball, which is quite rare."]
The second shot hit the front rim and also didn't go in, but he quickly grabbed the rebound and scored.
["He manages to make two points."]
In the middle of the fourth quarter, during a fast break opportunity, Tamayo failed to score, but Marei finished it off.
It was clearly a shot, but it looked like a pass. Marei's determination, who ran alongside until the end, shone through.
And at the end of the fourth quarter, Marei received a pass from Yang Jun-seok in mid-air and connected it to a shot.
It was a valuable score that completely crushed DB's will to chase.
Marei contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds, leading LG to a thrilling seventh consecutive win.
Korea Gas Corporation Ndoye's dunk.
Kim Sun-hyung's fantastic pass and An Young-jun's finish stood out in SK's fast break.
In a tight contest, the leading SK ultimately secured a 5-point victory, starting their winning streak again.
This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
