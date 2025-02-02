News 9

Marei leads LG to winning streak

[Anchor]

In professional basketball, LG defeated DB and achieved their seventh consecutive win.

Foreign player Marei delighted fans and led the winning streak.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.

[Report]

Until recently, LG's Marei had a free throw success rate of only 57%.

He had a chance for free throws in the first quarter.

The first shot was short and didn't even hit the rim.

["The free throw has turned into an air ball, which is quite rare."]

The second shot hit the front rim and also didn't go in, but he quickly grabbed the rebound and scored.

["He manages to make two points."]

In the middle of the fourth quarter, during a fast break opportunity, Tamayo failed to score, but Marei finished it off.

It was clearly a shot, but it looked like a pass. Marei's determination, who ran alongside until the end, shone through.

And at the end of the fourth quarter, Marei received a pass from Yang Jun-seok in mid-air and connected it to a shot.

It was a valuable score that completely crushed DB's will to chase.

Marei contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds, leading LG to a thrilling seventh consecutive win.

Korea Gas Corporation Ndoye's dunk.

Kim Sun-hyung's fantastic pass and An Young-jun's finish stood out in SK's fast break.

In a tight contest, the leading SK ultimately secured a 5-point victory, starting their winning streak again.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

