News 9

Trump launches tariff trade war

입력 2025.02.02 (22:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has opened the door to a gunfire-free trade war.

He has pulled out the tariff increase card against allied countries Canada and Mexico, as well as China.

He has signed an executive order.

The first news is from reporter Kim Kyung-soo.

[Report]

President Trump has signed an executive order imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China as previously announced.

Products from Canada and Mexico, which previously had no tariffs, will now face a 25% tariff, while products from China will see an additional 10% tariff.

The implementation will begin on the 4th.

Trump emphasized again that this action is due to the influx of illegal immigrants, zombie drugs, and fentanyl into the United States.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Jan. 31: "China makes the fentanyl, gives it to Mexico, puts it through Canada... and so all three haven't treated us very well."]

The executive order also includes a provision that tariffs will be increased if Canada retaliates against the U.S.

However, Trump decided to apply only a 10% tariff on Canadian crude oil, which is directly related to consumer prices.

He boasted that imposing tariffs would not affect U.S. prices, but in reality, that is not the case.

[Matthew Martin/Research firm Economist: "Those in the Midwest who are directly connected to those supply chains in Canada are going to see higher prices at the pump."]

Concerns have been raised in the industrial sector, including the petrochemical industry, and the Wall Street Journal criticized it as "the dumbest trade war in history."

President Trump's actions may just be the beginning.

He has pledged universal tariffs on all countries and has also indicated sector-specific tariffs on semiconductors and steel.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump launches tariff trade war
    • 입력 2025-02-02 22:46:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has opened the door to a gunfire-free trade war.

He has pulled out the tariff increase card against allied countries Canada and Mexico, as well as China.

He has signed an executive order.

The first news is from reporter Kim Kyung-soo.

[Report]

President Trump has signed an executive order imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China as previously announced.

Products from Canada and Mexico, which previously had no tariffs, will now face a 25% tariff, while products from China will see an additional 10% tariff.

The implementation will begin on the 4th.

Trump emphasized again that this action is due to the influx of illegal immigrants, zombie drugs, and fentanyl into the United States.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Jan. 31: "China makes the fentanyl, gives it to Mexico, puts it through Canada... and so all three haven't treated us very well."]

The executive order also includes a provision that tariffs will be increased if Canada retaliates against the U.S.

However, Trump decided to apply only a 10% tariff on Canadian crude oil, which is directly related to consumer prices.

He boasted that imposing tariffs would not affect U.S. prices, but in reality, that is not the case.

[Matthew Martin/Research firm Economist: "Those in the Midwest who are directly connected to those supply chains in Canada are going to see higher prices at the pump."]

Concerns have been raised in the industrial sector, including the petrochemical industry, and the Wall Street Journal criticized it as "the dumbest trade war in history."

President Trump's actions may just be the beginning.

He has pledged universal tariffs on all countries and has also indicated sector-specific tariffs on semiconductors and steel.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코<br>·중국 관세

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코·중국 관세
관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”

관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”
덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…<br>제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견

덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견
최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯

최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.