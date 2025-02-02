News 9

Retaliatory tariffs against U.S.

[Anchor]

Countries that have become the first targets of U.S. tariffs are responding.

Canada and Mexico have stated their intention to retaliate with counter-tariffs against the U.S.

Song Hyun-jung reports.

[Report]

The Canadian government, which claimed to be prepared, responded with counter-tariffs just four hours after Trump's signature.

It was a 25% tariff, the same rate.

Prime Minister Trudeau warned in an emergency press conference on Saturday night that extensive tariffs would be applied to products worth 155 trillion won imported from the U.S., including alcohol, fruit, and clothing.

He urged Canadian citizens to "buy Canadian products at the supermarket" and directly appealed to Americans that this measure would ultimately be detrimental to them.

[Trudeau/Prime Minister: "... eventually shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities. It will raise costs for you including, food at the grocery store and gas at the pump."]

At the provincial government level, there were also retaliatory measures such as doubling tolls on U.S. commercial vehicles and banning alcohol produced in Republican strongholds in the U.S.

Mexican President Sheinbaum also announced that she has instructed the implementation of 'Plan B', which includes tariff and non-tariff measures.

She dismissed President Trump's claim that drug cartels and the Mexican government are colluding to smuggle fentanyl into the U.S. as a "conspiracy."

She also presented evidence such as recent large-scale fentanyl seizures, stating that if the U.S. wants to stop drug trafficking, cooperation is necessary.

The U.S. has already formalized a provision that allows for increased tariffs if the counterpart retaliates.

This situation could lead to a vicious cycle of tariff retaliation, but Canada and Mexico have not completely shut the door on dialogue with the U.S.

KBS News, Song Hyun-jung.

